Taylor Swift's Discount Strategy and Album Variants Trigger Backlash from Other Industry Heavyweights: Report

Taylor Swift's new album has sparked anger across the music industry after she slashed prices and released multiple variants to boost sales.

Her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, sold more than 3.2 million copies in its first week. She then reduced the digital album price to $4.99, which critics said helped her break multiple records.

According to Radar Online, a rival executive called it a "cheap trick," accusing her of gaming the system. The move propelled the album to record-breaking sales levels, surpassing those previously held by Adele.

Adele, who held the single-week album sales record since 2015 with her release 25, was said to be "quietly livid" about the strategy. She reportedly told insiders she believed records should be earned, not bought through discounts.

Another artist said if every musician dropped their prices, "we'd all go platinum." The backlash reflects growing frustration over how artists push their records to the top of the charts.

Swift released the album on October 3. It included several limited-edition vinyl colors, a small run of signed CDs, and exclusive listening events across the country.

Her fans, known for their unwavering commitment, bought an unprecedented number of copies of both the physical and digital versions. Special vinyl editions sold out online in under an hour.

Billie Eilish Criticizes Album Variant Surge

According to The Guardian, Billie Eilish previously criticized the growing use of album variants. She said it drives waste and distorts competition, noting that some artists release "40 different vinyl packages" to boost numbers.

Although she did not name Swift directly, her comments set off a wave of backlash from Swift's fans. The debate resurfaced after The Life of a Showgirl's first-week numbers broke streaming and sales records.

The Daily Mail reported that Swift's record sales surpassed Adele's by a narrow margin, totaling 3.5 million units, including streaming equivalents. Adele's record was 3.482 million.

Swift Responds to the Chaos

Speaking to Apple Music, Swift said she welcomed the attention around the release. She said that anyone talking about her album in the first week "is helping." She also said she respects subjective opinions and does not view herself as "the art police."

Describing the album as a lifetime and her state of mind, Swift said she wanted to continue creating her legacy, determined to see herself in the entertainment industry for a very long time.

Before the release of The Life of a Showgirl, fan communities coordinated streaming and buying campaigns to set multiple records on different platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. During the initial week, all 12 songs of the album were in Apple Music's top 12.

Her plan is evidently successful, as the figures revealed, despite the antagonism from the industry. This album is now the one that has achieved the highest single-week sales in the United States for the modern era.