Future Makes Heartfelt Contribution to Substance Abuse Prevention Program in Memory of Late Friend

Future's heartfelt donation to a substance abuse prevention program came alongside a mournful music video.

According to Billboard, the rapper donated to D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) through his non-profit organization Freewishes Foundation.

Emphasizing educational programs regarding substance abuse prevention and resistance, Future will also be accompanied by the contribution of his label Epic Records. The donation also arrived with the release of Future's music video for "LOST MY DOG."

In the solemn release, Future was shown lamenting the loss of a friend, who passed away due to fentanyl overdose. The melancholic video showed the rapper surrounded by candles, an imagery commonly known for paying tribute to the deceased.

"I done lost my dog to fentanyl," Future sang.

"Lookin' at his texts, he was battlin' with depression / I should've seen the signs as soon as I received the message, yeah."

The video's raw emotion was captivated by its cinematic illustration of grief and longing. The track's slow-paced, guitar instrumental also emitted the feeling of sorrow.

Future's music video struck a chord with netizens, who expressed that the song resonated on a personal level, as well as how profound it was in capturing grief and shedding light on addiction.

"This song will hit close to home for a lot of people," one shared.

A second one said, "Rest easy to the ones we lost through substance abuse and addiction."

"I can't be the only one in full tears watching this right now. Thank you, Future," another commented.