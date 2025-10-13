Adele Mystery: Singer Reportedly Planning Surprise Career Change as She 'Purposefully' Keeps Low Profile

Adele's withdrawal from the limelight has left her fans in suspense waiting for her next step — but fresh reports indicate the Grammy winner has been secretly studying in preparation to pursue a dramatically different career path.

The 37-year-old pop star has kept well below the radar since wrapping up her two-year Las Vegas residency in November 2024.

According to The Mirror, Adele has been seen only twice in 2025 — both times courtside at LA Lakers games with her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul.

Last year, Adele revealed that she was going to take a long break from music. While performing in Munich, she informed the crowd, "I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I just need a rest, I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

She afterward reaffirmed her plans to German broadcaster ZDF, stating, "My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while."

Though most thought that Adele was working on beginning a family with Rich Paul, new rumors indicate otherwise.

Daily Mail writer Dolly Busby wrote that the "Hello" singer is taking online classes in English Literature, reviving her pre-fame dream to become a teacher.

Busby stated, "Before fans get carried away with the baby speculation, I am told the Hello singer is also studying for a degree in English Literature. The online course could help her fulfil her pre-fame ambition of becoming a teacher."

An old friend from the BRIT School in Croydon, where she studied, said to the news outlet, "We weren't all there to become famous — we were there because we loved music. Adele loved music and singing, but wanted to be a teacher — and not even necessarily a music teacher."

Adele herself has publicly discussed her enthusiasm for teaching. While appearing in An Audience With Adele in 2021, she tearfully reminisced about how she was a fan of an English teacher called Ms. McDonald.

"She got me really into literature. I've always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics," the singer explained.

During a 2022 Q&A event for fans in Los Angeles, Adele also revealed what she plans to do in the future.

"If I hadn't made it singing, I think I would be an English Lit teacher. I wish I'd gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor. That's my plan for 2025."

At the same time, The Sun revealed that Adele is also "finally ready" to publish her highly anticipated autobiography.

The source stated that, "She's always said no. Finally, she is ready, and it will be Adele in her own words — beyond the headlines. As well as taking in her rise to fame, it will touch on her upbringing and her personal life."

With research in the works and a new book in the pipeline, Adele's withdrawal from the public eye seems a deliberate step toward a less flashy, more scholarly existence.