Taylor Swift Pictured with RFK Jr. During Conor Kennedy Romance— Internet Freaks Out

Swifties were left speechless this week when a resurfaced photo served as a reminder to fans of Taylor Swift's unexpected connection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., captured during the pop artist's short-lived romance with his son, Conor Kennedy, over a decade ago.

The Blank Space singer has taken over the headlines recently with her marriage to Travis Kelce, the drop of her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and a record-breaking podcast show.

The newfound popularity has inspired fans to look back at her previous relationships, one of which had entirely slipped their memories.

On X (previously Twitter), someone shared a picture from 2012 of Swift with the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The photo was taken on a bright day, with Swift in a red polka-dot bikini top and striped shorts, and Kennedy in a light blue shirt and cargo shorts.

The caption was, "RFK Jr. and Taylor Swift in 2012. He hit the wall way harder than she did," as stated by The Mirror.

The photo was snapped in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, during the summer Swift spent with Conor Kennedy.

The 22-year-old singer visited the Kennedy clan compound, where she was said to have caused both admiration and unease among family members.

Fans were quick to respond to the revived photo. One responded, saying, "How am I just now putting together that the Kennedy Taylor Swift 'dated' was RFK Jr.'s son."

Another replied, "My biggest takeaway of the Taylor Swift post-album release craze is that she dated f—ing RFK Jr.'s son when he was 17 while she was in her 20s."

Then, a source told Page Six that Swift was "totally in love with Conor." The source continued, "They are inseparable and are all over each other all the time. While his relatives really like Taylor, some feel their lovey-dovey behavior is cute, while it has made others in the family feel a little uncomfortable."

The relationship was said to have escalated rapidly. "He's been with her ever since, and his family doesn't know when he will be back," the insider revealed.

In a subsequent Rolling Stone interview as reported by USA Today, Swift dismissed speculation that she had "kidnapped" Conor, adding, "How did I kidnap him? You can't kidnap a grown man! These are serious accusations, now! It's an interesting way to spin something into a story."

Swift and Conor Kennedy broke up in October 2012.