Diddy Scores Major Legal Victory After Yacht Assault Lawsuit is Dismissed in Court

Sean "Diddy" Combs was dropped as a co-defendant by a Los Angeles judge in a sexual assault lawsuit, closing one of the several legal battles that he is facing.

The lawsuit that was formally filed in April 2024, names the yacht stewardess Grace O'Marcaigh as the plaintiff. She stated that the incident was held during a trip of a charter in 2022.

According to O'Marcaigh, she was forced to consume a drink that she thought was spiked, and after that, was sexually assaulted by Christian Combs on the board of a chartered yacht in international waters near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She also accused Diddy of fostering an environment that encouraged what she called a "party atmosphere" involving drugs and sex workers.

O'Marcaigh claimed the incident unfolded after Christian asked her to drink tequila. She said he became aggressive, blocked her inside a cinema room, and groped her. A transcript she filed with the court quotes her saying, "Excuse me, you don't touch my legs like that. I'll move my legs where I want to."

She alleged her concerns were ignored by the yacht's captain and that she was dismissed from her job months later.

Judge Rules Out Diddy's Involvement

Court filings obtained by The U.S. Sun show the judge granted a motion to dismiss Diddy from the case. His legal team argued the complaint failed to show any connection between him and the alleged assault.

"Plaintiff alleges no facts to support an aiding and abetting claim against Sean Combs," the filing stated.

"No facts about Sean's alleged knowledge, participation, or substantial assistance in Christian's alleged assault."

They also noted the lack of jurisdiction. The incident, they argued, took place outside California, and the yacht was chartered through companies not registered in the state. "The Complaint has no allegations connecting Sean Combs, on the one hand, and California on the other," the filing added.

Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, previously told CNN the suit contained "manufactured lies and irrelevant facts" and pledged to seek dismissal.

Broader Legal Pressure

Christian remains a defendant in the case. Neither he nor his representatives have issued public statements since the judge's ruling.

The civil lawsuit is one of several facing Diddy amid his ongoing criminal case in New York.

Earlier this year, a federal jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

On Oct 3, he received a four-year, two-month prison sentence and a $500,000 fine, per BBC.