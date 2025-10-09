Druski Cleared? Baby-Oil Lawsuit Involving Diddy BACKFIRES — Accuser's Lawyers RUN

A high‑profile lawsuit that once tied comedian Druski, music executive Sean "Diddy" Combs and former NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. to an alleged 2018 sexual assault is unraveling after attorneys for the plaintiff moved to withdraw and evidence presented by Druski's legal team points to his being out of state at the time of the incident.

As per Washington Post, court filings show the plaintiff, identified in filings as Ashley Parham, filed suit earlier this year alleging she was assaulted at a party in Orinda, California. The complaint included claims that Druski poured baby oil on Parham and used her "like a slip and slide," and that Combs recorded the incident and threatened her. Beckham was also named in the suit. All three men have denied the allegations.

Druski's attorneys responded by filing documentation they say corroborates his alibi: phone records and bank statements indicating his cell phone and financial activity were in Atlanta, Georgia, on the day the alleged incident occurred. In a statement when the allegations first surfaced, Druski said he had "never met any of the individuals involved" and that he "was not in California at the time."

In July, the plaintiff's lawyers told the court they had "no desire to dismiss" Druski from the case. That stance drew sharp scrutiny from U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, who told the lawyers their position "appears to lack any reasonable basis" and warned that sanctions could follow if they did not move to drop him.

Now, as reported by Complex, the plaintiff's attorneys have asked the court for permission to withdraw from representing Parham, citing "irreconcilable differences" and a "fundamental breakdown" in communications and strategy. In their motion, the attorneys said they can no longer ethically or effectively represent her.

The request to withdraw came amid mounting questions about the strength of the plaintiff's evidence. Legal observers say that if counsel is permitted to withdraw and the plaintiff declines or is unable to secure new representation, the case could stall or be dismissed.

According to The Guardian, Combs and Beckham have also denied any involvement in the alleged incident. Combs has separately filed a $100 million defamation suit against Parham's lead attorney, Ariel Mitchell, and conservative media outlet Newsmax, alleging a coordinated effort to damage his reputation.

Attempts to reach Parham or her counsel for additional comment were unsuccessful Wednesday. A representative for Druski declined to comment beyond earlier statements. Representatives for Combs and Beckham did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As the litigation proceeds, Judge Lin will decide whether to allow Parham's attorneys to withdraw and whether Druski should be dismissed from the suit. The developments mark a significant shift in a case that generated intense media attention earlier this year.