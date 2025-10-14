Diddy Reportedly 'Agitated and Paranoid' After Trump Snubs: 'He Thought He'd Be Out in Weeks'

Reality may be dawning on Sean "Diddy" Combs as reports indicate that his hopes of getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump have all but disappeared.

As RadarOnline indicates, the troubled music mogul is becoming increasingly agitated serving his federal prison term.

Combs, 55, was sentenced to 50 months of prison time last month after he was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Sources close to the Bad Boy Records founder told Hollywood correspondent Rob Shuter that Combs initially thought he would be released shortly.

"He really thought it was a done deal," said an insider close to Combs' team, Source has reported. "He was saying he'd be out in weeks. Now reality's hitting him."

Combs' attorneys had apparently been optimistic that political ties could be used to obtain a presidential pardon.

"He asked me for a pardon," Trump said of Combs during a news conference in the Oval Office last month. "A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon."

But Trump indicated that previous animosity between the two could influence his decision. "I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great... but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump said. When asked if the answer would likely be "no," he responded, "I would say so, yeah.""

Sources familiar with Combs informed the news outlet that Combs' overtures have been met with silence. "urns out, no one's returning his calls anymore," an insider said.

Since being taken into federal custody, insiders in the prison claim Combs has had to adjust to prison life. "He's learning he's not special here," a staffer was quoted as saying. "He's just inmate 62189.

A high-ranking law enforcement official further asserted that the situation is still bleak. "There's no deal, no pardon, no rescue plan right now," the source added.

Combs had potentially faced life in prison if convicted on more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

He was acquitted of those charges on July 2 but convicted of taking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another woman across state lines for what prosecutors called "drug and sex-fueled encounters."