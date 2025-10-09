Diddy Denied Fort Dix: Judge Won't Bend — 'Only a Location' for Prison Pick

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will not be assured a spot at FCI Fort Dix, following a request by his lawyers for the New Jersey institution.

A federal judge decided Wednesday that the court may only recommend a broad area and treatment modalities—not an actual prison—when making recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons.

As per of AllHipHop report, Diddy was handed a four-year and two-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty in July on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

In a written ruling, Judge Arun Subramanian explained the boundaries of the court's jurisdiction.

The Court will suggest a facility in the geographic region of the defense's preference, but not the actual facility, which is the choice of the Bureau of Prisons," the court held.

The ruling came after a formal letter from Diddy's lawyer, Teny Geragos, who had asked the court to advise Fort Dix based on its rehabilitation facilities and its location close to Diddy's relatives.

Geragos had argued that the low-security facility would facilitate her client's recovery and enable regular visits from family members.

As described in the judicial order quoted by the news outlet, Judge Subramanian indicated that the court would still advise that Diddy be housed close to the New York metropolitan area and qualify for substance abuse treatment programs, including the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP). But he refused to specify Fort Dix by name.

Diddy has already spent almost 12 months at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, and that will count against his overall sentence.

According to CNN, FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey, has about 4,000 prisoners and is famous for being a lower security level as well as for education, vocational training, and drug treatment.

Diddy's conviction is a significant setback for one of Hip-Hop's most powerful figures. Founder of Bad Boy Records, he began the careers of artists The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase, going on to expand into businesses in fashion, spirits, and media.

Apart from his criminal trial, Diddy is also dealing with many civil lawsuits accusing him of misconduct which supposedly goes back decades.