Kim Kardashian Regrets Controversial Photo Shoot With 16-Year-Old Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a moment from her past that she wishes had never happened — a controversial photo shoot with Justin Bieber in 2010, when he was just 16 years old.

Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast released Wednesday (Oct. 15), the 44-year-old reality star revealed that the photoshoot is the one thing in her career she feels truly uncomfortable about in hindsight.

"I know what it is, and I think I'm going to get canceled if I say it," Kardashian told host Alex Cooper, when asked what she should have been canceled for.

"I did a photo shoot with Justin Bieber, and he was 16 years old. I must have been 30."

The photoshoot was for Elle magazine and was inspired by the 1967 film "The Graduate," which features a relationship between a young man and an older woman, Billboard reported.

In the shoot, Kardashian and Bieber were pictured in several romantic and suggestive poses, including holding hands, Bieber kissing Kardashian on the cheek, and her brushing a rose against his face.

Though Kardashian emphasized that the shoot wasn't inappropriate in behavior — "his girlfriend was there, his parents were there" — she now believes the concept itself was "odd."

"Looking back, I'm like, 'That would have not been the most appropriate thing.' I don't know who approved this — or who thought this was normal," she said.

"He's a good dear friend of ours and the whole family, but who thought that was a good idea?"

Kim Kardashian Reflects on 'Cringe' Teen Shoot



At the time of the shoot, Bieber was one of the world's biggest teenage pop stars, and Kardashian was already a household name.

The photo spread received mixed reactions back then, but now, Kardashian is clearly reflecting on it with discomfort.

According to DailyMail, podcast host Cooper responded by acknowledging the blurred lines in the concept, saying, "I could see that getting murky."

Kardashian, who has been in the public eye for nearly two decades, said that while she doesn't believe she's done anything to be "canceled" for, this shoot is the one event she would take back.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also touched on her past marriage to rapper Kanye West and the emotional toll it took, but made it clear that her regrets lie with that early photoshoot moment.

"I just think that was an odd concept," she concluded. "It makes me cringe now."