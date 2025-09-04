Justin Bieber's Social Media Push After Drug Pics Scandal 'A Hollow Display to Hide His Torment'

Justin Bieber has filled his feed with pictures of Hailey and their son Jack Blues. The posts include shots from a trip to Idaho and evenings out in Los Angeles.

The timing raised eyebrows after months of headlines about his marriage and photos of him appearing dazed, plus backlash over his album "Swag."

A music insider told Radar Online that Bieber is "desperate to rewrite the narrative after the drugs photos and the criticism of "Swag," calling his sudden pivot to wholesome family content "the oldest PR trick in the book" and "a sham."

Fans Split Over New Posts

Earlier this year, fans accused Bieber of "acting single" after he shared few photos with Hailey and posted cryptic faith-based reflections.

One June post, where he wrote, "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids," sparked a wave of comments urging him to take a break from Instagram.

Then came the photos of Bieber sitting with a bong in his lap, followed by Hailey's cryptic Instagram Story reading, "Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it." Speculation about the singer's substance use and marriage reached a fever pitch.

Now, Bieber's new posts – including a grassy picnic date set to Otis Redding's "That's How Strong My Love Is" – seem designed to show stability.

One source close to the couple told Us Weekly, "When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out. That created a lot of tension with Hailey. Posting love-up pictures now is supposed to prove everything is fine, but a lot of people aren't buying it. His relationship is still a mess, just like him, and he's still smoking weed."

Trying to Reset

Despite criticism, some insiders argue Bieber is using social media as part of a reset. "Justin has been through a rough period mentally and physically," one source said. "The family holiday was a reset. He is trying to show stability and happiness. People might call it a sham, but for him it's about reminding fans that he's not broken."