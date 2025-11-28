Meghan King Misses Thanksgiving with Her Kids as Jim Edmonds Receives Temporary Custody

Meghan King will spend Thanksgiving apart from her three children after temporarily losing custody.

Her kids — daughter Aspen, 9, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 7 — are set to celebrate the holiday with their father, former MLB star Jim Edmonds, and his wife, Kortnie, at their Tennessee home, Page Six can exclusively report.

According to sources, the decision to remove the children from King's care came after allegations surfaced that she had given one of her sons Ritalin multiple times without a doctor's prescription.

King allegedly even asked a school nurse to administer the medication, which prompted a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

"She tried to get the nurse to do it, and then somebody from the school called CPS and they opened an investigation," a source told People on Nov. 21.

Following the investigation, the children's guardian ad litem, a court-appointed advocate, requested a temporary restraining order against King.

Under the court's temporary ruling, King was granted supervised visitation on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Edmonds received sole physical custody.

A court date has been set for Dec. 9, when a judge will review the current arrangement and decide if it should be made permanent.

Kelly Dodd Backs Meghan King Amid Custody Dispute

King and Edmonds, 55, were married from 2014 until 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2021. They share three children together.

Edmonds later married Kortnie, 40, and the couple tied the knot in 2022.

Tensions between King and the Edmonds family have been ongoing.

Police responded to Edmonds' home in September 2025 after Kortnie reported that King had come onto the property without authorization and created a disruption.

According to People, Jim Edmonds' representatives denied King's claims, stating, "As usual, Meghan is telling tales. Her and Jim barely communicate, so if someone is emotionally abusing her it's not Jim. And she is not getting full custody; Jim is an active and present father to all his children."

Despite the difficult circumstances, King has received support from former co-star Kelly Dodd, who praised her parenting. "Meghan is an excellent parent who deserves to have her babies back," Dodd said.

It remains unclear how King, 41, will spend Thanksgiving this year in Missouri while her children are in Tennessee.