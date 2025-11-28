Ray J Arrested After Disturbing Live Stream Where Princess Love Claims He Pointed Gun at Her

R&B singer Ray J was arrested early Thursday morning following a disturbing live stream in which he allegedly brandished a gun at his estranged wife, Princess Love, and threatened another man.

The shocking incident unfolded at the couple's Porter Ranch home in Los Angeles.

According to law enforcement sources, police responded around 4 a.m. to a call reporting a potential domestic violence situation involving threats.

Officers secured the residence and took Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., into custody.

He is currently behind bars on a single charge of making a criminal threat, with bail reportedly set at $50,000, TMZ reported.

The chaotic live stream captured Ray J ranting about having "the worst Thanksgiving in the fing world," claiming people were trying to take his children and that he was being threatened.

During the broadcast, he appeared to grab a handgun from a table and warned, "If these nas step foot close to this door, I'm going to blow this f**ing sht away, bro."

Things escalated when Princess Love entered the home, reportedly holding their daughter, Melody.

She accused Ray J of pointing the gun at her, repeatedly saying, "You pointed a gun at us," while Ray fired back, claiming she and her cousin were drunk. Princess then labeled him a "woman abuser" during the confrontation.

Ray J has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love.



Chaos erupted on a livestream where Ray J can be seen in possession of a handgun while Princess Love & others seemingly try to remove the children from the home.



At one point Ray J said, "If these n***as… pic.twitter.com/WcX1Hrz3ve — Mílagro Press (@milagropress) November 27, 2025

Child Cries as Police Respond to Ray J Incident

The situation intensified as another man entered the home. Ray J allegedly shouted, "I'll shoot the f*** out of you" and "I'll kill you, bro," while officers approached.

Audio from the scene captured a child crying in the background as police sirens neared, and Princess reportedly explained to officers that her son had noticed the gun on the table.

Ray J and Princess Love, 41, share two children: seven-year-old Melody and five-year-old Epik, NY Post reported.

The couple's marriage has been marked by public disputes, and the former VH1 star's actions on Thanksgiving morning have drawn widespread concern.

The R&B artist appeared increasingly agitated throughout the live stream, insisting, "Ain't nobody taking them away from me on Thanksgiving," while accusing Princess of intoxication.

The live footage shows a tense and frightening situation that prompted swift police intervention.