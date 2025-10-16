Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Says Kevin Federline 'Fed Off The Chaos' In Instagram Rant

Britney Spears' first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, took aim at Kevin Federline over his upcoming memoir, accusing him of profiting from the singer's public struggles.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Alexander accused Federline of becoming "a millionaire off of her pain" and claimed he "fed off the chaos" during Spears' darkest period.

While promoting his new book, "You Thought You Knew, which is full of insinuations about Spears and their kids, an excerpt of the book was published by The New York Times this week, revealing accusations that the pop star was behaving wildly and threatening her children, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden, 18, with a knife.

Exploiting Britney's Pain

Alexander, 42, was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004 before their marriage was annulled. In his post, he accused Federline of staying in her life for personal gain during her public breakdown in the 2000s.

"Kevin, you don't get to tell half the story," he wrote. He said Federline was not an innocent observer but "partying right alongside her" and added that Federline "wasn't trying to pull her out" but instead was "feeding off it."

Alexander shared two side-by-side images of Federline with captions comparing his appearance before and after Spears' child support payments, a jab at what he suggested was a financial dependency.

He also accused Federline of walking away with "full custody, child support, and a lifestyle funded by the same woman" he now portrays negatively.

"You became a millionaire off of her pain," Alexander wrote. "And now, you want to act like the mature one, like the man who held it all together? No. That's not growth, that's revision."

Federline's Claims in His Memoir

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, writes in his memoir that their sons allegedly awoke at night to find Spears "standing silently in the doorway" holding a knife. He claims she would then "pad off without explanation."

He also alleges their children later refused to visit Spears during their teenage years due to fear. He discusses his concern for their safety and claims he believed the situation was "racing toward something irreversible."

Federline references the 2008 incident when Spears was placed on a psychiatric hold at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

He calls that night "one of the hardest" of his life and writes that it shaped his fears about her well-being.

Federline also told The Times he has not discussed the book with Spears. "I've only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother," he said. "My kids do not know the woman that I married."

Britney Pushes Back

Spears responded in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, calling her ex-husband's behavior "gaslighting." She said she has "had enough" of what she views as ongoing public attacks from men in her life.

She described feeling "demoralized" over her strained relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden, saying she has only seen one son "for 45 minutes in the past 5 years."

"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," Spears wrote.

Her team told Us Weekly that Federline is once again "profiting off her" shortly after child support payments ended.

Federline's memoir is scheduled for release on October 21.

As Spears wrote in her own response on Instagram, "I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."