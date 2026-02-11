Britney Spears Reportedly Sells Her Music Catalog Including 'Baby One More Time' in Major Deal

Pop superstar Britney Spears has reportedly sold her music catalog, including hits like "...Baby One More Time" and "Toxic," in a major deal with music publisher Primary Wave.

According to TMZ, legal documents show Spears transferred ownership of her catalog to the company on December 30, 2025, though the financial details of the sale remain undisclosed.

The deal includes some of Spears' biggest tracks, such as "Circus" and "Womanizer," marking a significant moment in her career.

Primary Wave, which has previously acquired the catalogs of legends like Prince, Whitney Houston, Stevie Nicks, and Bob Marley, now adds Spears' music to its roster of iconic artists.

Spears, 44, has released nine studio albums since her 1999 debut with "...Baby One More Time," selling nearly 150 million records worldwide, People reported.

While she no longer owns her music catalog, Spears continues to focus on her personal life and family, particularly her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears has sold the rights to her iconic music catalog.



Primary Wave will now take over Spears’ ownership share of her many hit songs, including "… Baby One More Time," "Oops! … I Did It Again," "(You Drive Me) Crazy," "I’m a Slave 4 U," and "Lucky." pic.twitter.com/sucWZwPlaZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 11, 2026

Read more: Britney Spears Takes Aim At Estranged Family In Sarcastic Christmas Message After Holiday With Son

Britney Spears Plans Shows With Her Son

Earlier this year, Spears shared on Instagram that she hoped to perform with one of her sons in the future.

"I will never perform in the US again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son... in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon," she wrote in January.

Spears has also showcased Jayden's piano skills, posting videos celebrating her younger son's musical talent.

The sale of her catalog aligns with a growing trend among musicians selling their music rights.

According to ENews, stars like Justin Bieber, Bruce Springsteen, Shakira, and Taylor Swift have previously parted ways with ownership of their catalogs, sometimes as a strategic financial move.

In Swift's case, she famously bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital in 2025 after they were sold by her former label.