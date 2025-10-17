KISS Founding Member Ace Frehley Dead at 74 After Recent Health Battle

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the legendary rock band KISS, has died at the age of 74.

Frehley passed away on October 16 in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent health battle.

He had reportedly been on life support after suffering a fall in his studio weeks earlier that led to a serious brain bleed.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a public statement: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness."

No official cause of death has been released yet.

Born Paul Daniel Frehley in the Bronx in 1951, Ace began playing guitar at 13 and quickly fell in love with music, USA Today said.

Inspired by rock icons like Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin, he taught himself to play and eventually became one of the most influential guitarists in rock history.

In 1973, he joined forces with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss to form KISS. Known for their wild stage shows and face paint, the band skyrocketed to fame.

Frehley created the "Spaceman" persona, wearing silver makeup and platform boots, becoming a fan favorite for both his look and electric guitar skills.

Ace Frehley Canceled Tour Weeks Before Death

He wrote and performed hits like "Shock Me," "Cold Gin," and "Into the Void," and became known for setting off fireworks from his guitar during shows.

Frehley was also the voice behind the hit cover "New York Groove," which remains one of his most iconic solo tracks.

Frehley left KISS in 1982 and launched a solo career with his band, "Frehley's Comet." Though his relationship with his former bandmates was sometimes rocky, he reunited with KISS in 1996 for a major reunion tour that ran until 2002.

According to PageSix, in a joint statement Thursday, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley expressed their sadness: "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative chapters of the band. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy."

Just weeks before his death, Frehley canceled his remaining 2025 tour dates, citing "ongoing medical issues."

In recent years, he has been working on new music, including his latest solo album, 10,000 Volts, released in 2024.

Frehley was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 as a member of KISS. He is the first original member of the band to pass away.