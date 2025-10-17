Ace Frehly's Family Shares Rock Star's Heartbreaking Final Hours Following Tragic Fall

Ace Frehley's family on Thursday offered a personal account of the rock guitarist's final hours, saying the founding KISS member died peacefully at home after suffering a fall that led to a brain injury and complications that required hospitalization and life support.

Frehley, 74, was pronounced dead Oct. 16, his family said in a message posted to his official Instagram account. The statement said he died "peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall at his home."

Family members named his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Monique; brother, Charles; sister, Nancy Salvner; and extended relatives among the survivors. They asked for privacy as they mourned.

According to the family and law enforcement sources familiar with the matter, Frehley, as per TMZ, suffered a fall at his home in late September and was evaluated at a hospital. Initially treated and released, Frehley later experienced complications that resulted in a brain bleed. He was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after he became unresponsive, the family said.

Entertainment news outlet reports published before the family's public announcement said Frehley remained unresponsive for several days and that his relatives had been consulting with doctors about next steps. The family's Instagram post confirmed those accounts, describing how relatives stood by his bedside during his final hours.

Frehley's death comes less than two weeks after he canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour, citing "lingering medical setbacks" in a social media post on Oct. 5. On Sept. 27, his official Facebook page had reported a minor fall in his studio that led to a hospital visit and the cancellation of an appearance at the Antelope Valley Fair.

As the original lead guitarist and co-founder of KISS, Frehley helped craft the band's signature look and sound. Known for his "Spaceman" persona, flamboyant stage presence, and inventive solo work, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with KISS in 2014 and received Grammy Award nominations during a career that spanned decades.

Frehley's longtime bandmates, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, issued a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter expressing devastation at his death. "He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history," the statement read. "He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

The announcement of Frehley's passing drew an outpouring of tributes on social media from fans and fellow musicians. Many recalled his signature guitar solos, showmanship, and influence on generations of players.

Details about memorial plans were not immediately available. The family asked that those wishing to honor Frehley consider supporting causes he cared about, and requested privacy as they make arrangements.