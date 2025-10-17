Ty Dolla $ign Dodges Kanye Question, Says He's Focused on the 'Next One'

Ty Dolla $ign is keeping his distance from Kanye West amid their shaky relationship in 2025.

In a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose on October 16, the rapper was asked about his current connection with Kanye, formerly known as Ye, but chose not to give a direct answer.

"Six, seven," Ty said, referencing a popular phrase from Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (6, 7)."

According to Cyberlego, he quickly added, "I don't really want to talk about it, next one," signaling he's focused on what's ahead rather than past drama.

Ty Dolla $ign explained that many songs originally meant for his own album were shared with the Vultures project, a collaboration with Kanye that dropped in 2024.

"A lot of those records were from my album. You understand? [I gave them] to the cause," he said when asked if it was worth it. "Was it not?" he replied, showing pride in their past work,

The Vultures project was a big success, topping the Billboard 200 in February 2024. One of its hit tracks, "Carnival," featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite this, Ty's relationship with Kanye seems uncertain. Earlier in October, Kanye was spotted arriving at Ty's album listening party in Los Angeles, but there's no clear sign of friendship today.

Ty Dolla $ign says the “wrong version” of ‘TYCOON’ was released and promises an updated version with “better surprises” 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/xXPNGWDOBO — Musical_SP00N (@SP00N_AB) October 17, 2025

Ty Dolla $ign Teases 'Tycoon' Release Set for October 17

Ty's upcoming album, Tycoon, drops on October 17 and includes features from stars like Travis Scott, Leon Thomas, and Young Thug, Billboard reported.

Though he teased songs like "Wheels Fall Off" with Kanye and a potential Vultures 3 project, fans aren't expecting that collaboration to happen anytime soon.

The friendship between Ty and Kanye reportedly soured in early 2025, following Kanye's controversial and offensive social media posts.

Ty made his stance clear on Instagram in February, writing, "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech toward ANYBODY."

His words were seen as a response to Kanye's antisemitic comments, which caused widespread outrage.

Kanye reacted by criticizing Ty in a March interview with DJ Akademiks, accusing him of publicly denouncing him without having a proper conversation first. Kanye said, "I know they on your head, but n***a you ain't got to denounce me. Period."

Despite the tension, Ty Dolla $ign is choosing to focus on his music and career. With Tycoon set to release soon, he is clearly ready to move forward and leave past conflicts behind.