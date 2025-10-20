Brandy's Sudden Stage Walk-Off During Chicago Concert Sparks Fan Backlash Online

Brandy Norwood surprised and upset many fans on Saturday during her concert stop in Chicago with Monica Arnold as part of their "The Boy Is Mine" tour.

In the middle of performing her 1994 hit "Baby" at the United Center, Brandy suddenly walked offstage, telling the crowd, "Give me one second, y'all, I gotta get my ..." before heading backstage to speak with the sound crew.

Fans quickly took to social media, sharing videos of the unexpected moment and expressing frustration.

Many believed Brandy was upset about sound issues during the show.

Monica later returned to the stage and finished the concert alone, but the much-anticipated duet "The Boy Is Mine" never happened that night. This left many concertgoers confused and disappointed.

One fan commented on Instagram Threads, "Someone should've called 'HOLD' and made a quick announcement. That's basic professionalism. You don't leave your audience confused. It's disrespectful, especially when people paid to be there."

According to PageSix, another wrote on X, "Thousands paid for a show. If you have a problem with the sound, don't storm off. Talk to your audience or sing acapella."

Brandy revealed that she felt dehydrated & felt like she was going to faint yesterday.



Brandy revealed that she felt dehydrated & felt like she was going to faint yesterday.



That is the reason she walked off stage during her performance yesterday.

Fans Defend Brandy Amid Backlash Over Walk-Off

Despite the backlash, some defended Brandy, suggesting that her sudden exit was related to health concerns.

In a statement to sources, Brandy revealed she experienced dehydration and feelings of faintness after weeks of intense rehearsals.

"I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay," she said.

She added that technical challenges made it impossible to fully connect with the sound production.

Brandy assured fans she sought medical attention immediately after the incident and thanked Monica for stepping in "with such grace and professionalism."

She also promised to return to the stage for the next show in Indianapolis the following night.

The "The Boy Is Mine" tour, which kicked off earlier this month, celebrates the iconic 1998 duet between Brandy and Monica and highlights their growth and sisterhood over the years, US Magazine reported.

Both artists expressed excitement about performing together again and honoring their shared history.

Brandy has faced health challenges before, including a reported seizure in 2022, so fans remain hopeful she is taking care of herself.

The tour is set to continue through December, featuring guest performances from Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.