Kevin Federline's Attempt To Cash In On Britney Spears Story Backfires With Poor Sales: Report

Kevin Federline's tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, was expected to draw major attention. Instead, it has tanked.

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, the book has failed to break into Amazon's top 500 even after an aggressive publicity push.

A publishing insider told the outlet, "He thought shocking sells." That strategy fell flat. Public support remains firmly on Britney Spears's side.

Early Hype, Weak Sales

Federline, 46, reportedly viewed the memoir as a new revenue stream after child support payments ended.

A veteran publicist told #ShuterScoop, "This book was supposed to be his next payday."

Those in the industry mentioned that he perceived the memoir as his avenue to be back in the limelight.

However, the opposite happened; the negative reactions increased. Fans of the pop star took over social media with the hashtags #WeBelieveBritney and #StopExploitingHer.

Spears responded publicly, calling his interviews "gaslighting" and describing the book as "a pack of white lies."

One insider told Shuter that Federline "wanted attention and redemption." Instead, he "destroyed what was left of his credibility."

Court documents prove Kevin Federline never saw Britney do drugs, despite the claims he made in his book. This is called perjury and it’s a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/38N8CYf7Sc — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) October 17, 2025

Family Fallout

#ShuterScoop also confirmed that Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline read advance pages of the memoir before its release.

"The boys insisted on reading it," a family source said. "They wanted to know the truth."

"It shattered them," the source said.

"They cried. It confirmed things they'd always suspected." Federline sat with his sons during the reading. He tried to help them process the details, which reignited old wounds tied to their parents' public split.

Britney Spears Pushes Back

In the book, Federline claims Spears used cocaine while breastfeeding and acted erratically at home. He alleges their sons sometimes "would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep" with a knife in her hand, then leaving without explanation. He shared similar claims in an interview with The New York Times.

He also criticizes the #FreeBritney movement, writing, "All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the 'Save Britney' movement." He describes the situation as "racing toward something irreversible."

Spears disputed those claims on X, calling her ex-husband's statements "extremely hurtful and exhausting." She said she had long "pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys" and described the accusations as lies aimed at the bank.

She also noted her strained relationship with her sons, who are now 19 and 20.

"With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past five years and the other with only four visits in the past five years. I have pride too."

A spokesperson for Spears told The New York Times that Federline and others are "profiting off her" after child support ended. Spears previously wrote in The Woman in Me that Federline "tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control" during their custody battle.