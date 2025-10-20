Sabrina Carpenter Fires Back at Critics of Her Album Cover in Cheeky 'SNL' Monologue

Sabrina Carpenter turned her "Saturday Night Live" debut into a night of laughter and confidence, using her opening monologue to directly address the controversy surrounding her new album cover and to poke fun at her "horndog pop star" image.

The 25-year-old singer and actress hosted the October 18 episode of "SNL," serving as both the host and musical guest.

Dressed in a sparkly mini dress, Carpenter wasted no time confronting the online chatter about her Man's Best Friend album artwork.

"Some people got a little freaked out by the cover. I'm not sure why. It's just this," Carpenter said as the audience laughed, RollingStone reported.

She then displayed the photo that had stirred debate — showing her on all fours while someone appeared to pull her hair.

"But what people don't realize is that it's just how they cropped it. If you zoom out, it's clearly Bowen [Yang] helping me up by the hair after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line, yelling, 'Daddy needs his mini-quiche!'"

Her witty explanation drew cheers, setting the tone for a monologue that mixed self-deprecating humor with sharp comebacks.

"Everyone thinks of me as this horndog pop star," Carpenter continued. "But there's really so much more to me. I'm not just horny — I'm also turned on. And I'm sexually charged. And I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia. It's so big. And it's hard. Sorry."

Domingo Returns to ‘SNL’ as Sabrina Carpenter Parodies Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’: Watchhttps://t.co/ARmWhi2tC0 — billboard (@billboard) October 19, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Owns Criticism with Humor on SNL

Carpenter's playful confidence kept the audience laughing as she moved through her set, even poking fun at herself for her flirty public image.

"There is a real person underneath all the sparkles and the wigs and the corsets," she told viewers with a grin.

According to Marca, the night continued with Carpenter performing two songs from her album — "Manchild" and "Nobody's Son."

Her performances were bold and unapologetic, including a moment that went viral after she accidentally let a few expletives slip during the live show.

In one sketch, Carpenter also turned heads by parodying pop icons like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, proving that she's as comfortable laughing at herself as she is delivering powerhouse vocals.

The singer's "SNL" appearance followed a wave of attention around her music videos and public persona, but she seemed determined to own every bit of it.

By the end of the night, Carpenter had turned the criticism into comedy gold, reminding fans that confidence — and humor — are her best defenses.

"There's more to me than people think," she said earlier in the show. And on SNL, Sabrina Carpenter made sure everyone knew it.