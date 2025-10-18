Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Voiced Deadly Wish for Her Kids: 'Trauma Like That Left Scars'

Britney Spears reportedly made a stunning revelation to her oldest son, according to her former husband Kevin Federline's recently released memoir, "You Thought You Knew."

Federline, 47, who was married to Spears, 43, between 2004 and 2007, has two sons with the pop singer — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. Their union, long tainted by media scrutiny, apparently came apart at the seams when Spears' conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Federline, in his book, narrates that Spears' online activity became increasingly "erratic" after the end of her conservatorship. He explains that their sons decided to stay off social media to escape negativity from some of their fans.

Federline says the family situation became worse after they relocated to Hawaii in 2023. He reports that Spears got hold of him on vacation in Europe and started putting the blame on Federline and her family for her own issues.

Federline calls what followed extremely painful.

"Preston, to his credit, confronted her. He called out her lies and refused to accept her narrative. Her response was chilling: she told him she wished he, his brother, and me were all dead," Federline writes in the memoir. "Hearing Preston recount that conversation devastated me... Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they'll carry for the rest of their lives."

A spokesperson for Spears did not have an immediate comment on PEOPLE's request.

Although Spears has continued to face challenges, she has made public displays of affection toward her sons. In a 2023 PEOPLE interview, she called becoming a mother a "dream come true."

As reported by iTv , Jayden previously addressed "The Daily Mail" in 2022, showing hope for healing.

"It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he said. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Before Federline's memoir publication, Spears' representative released a statement in her defense.

"With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin," the statement reads. "All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism."

Spears also responded on social media, stating that she's "had enough" of Federline's efforts to "gaslight" her and that "relationships with teenage boys is complex."