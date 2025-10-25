Carly Rae Jepsen Marries Music Producer Cole M.G.N. in Romantic Chelsea Hotel Ceremony

Carly Rae Jepsen has officially said "I do." The 39-year-old "Call Me Maybe" singer tied the knot with music producer Cole M.G.N. earlier this month in an intimate ceremony at New York City's historic Chelsea Hotel.

According to Vogue, the wedding took place on October 4 in the Bard Room of the iconic venue, with around 100 guests in attendance.

Among them was singer Rufus Wainwright, who gave the newlyweds a touching surprise performance of Leonard Cohen's "Chelsea Hotel #2."

"We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us," Jepsen shared with Vogue.

"The Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York. As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing."

For her big day, Jepsen wore a strapless corseted gown with a draped skirt designed by Toni Maticevski, paired with pearl earrings made by her mother, Alexandra Lanzarott, People reported.

Later, she changed into a soft, tiered Danielle Frankel dress for the reception. "We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was more flowy that I could dance in," Jepsen added.

Carly Rae Jepsen has married Cole M.G.N.



(📸: Vanessa Heins) pic.twitter.com/NmqUJiH0gM — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2025

Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals Engagement and Wedding Details

The singer and Cole Marsden Greif-Neill — known professionally as Cole M.G.N. — met while working together on Jepsen's 2023 album The Loveliest Time.

Their creative partnership quickly blossomed into romance after co-writing her track "So Right."

According to JustJared, Cole, a six-time Grammy winner, has previously collaborated with Beck, Blood Orange, and Snoop Dogg.

Jepsen first revealed her engagement in September 2024, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Very engaged over here."

The images featured the couple embracing outdoors and a close-up of her dark gemstone engagement ring.

Over the years, Jepsen and Cole have kept their relationship relatively private, occasionally sharing glimpses of their bond on social media.

In one post, Jepsen teased wedding preparations with the caption, "Oh you know, wedding things. Mostly fighting about cake."

She also celebrated her bachelorette party in August surrounded by close friends in bright wigs and matching shirts.

Despite their busy creative lives, Jepsen says their partnership has always been rooted in playfulness and collaboration.

"You have to get to a certain level of comfort with somebody before you can get to those really joyful, experimental places," she previously said.