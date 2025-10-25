Cardi B Blows Lid Off: 'No Turkey for Y'all' — Blames Trump for SNAP Mass Hunger Before Thanksgiving

Rapper Cardi B on Wednesday delivered a blistering warning about widespread food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving, blaming President Donald Trump and his administration's recent legislation for cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that she said will leave millions without assistance.

Speaking during a session on X, formerly Twitter, Cardi B, according to Atlanta Black Star, said people should have listened when she warned voters about what could happen under a Trump administration. "People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Mind you, Thanksgiving is next month — no turkey for some of y'all," she said, her remarks echoing across social media and stirring fierce debate.

Cardi B talks about the pause on food stamps & high prices due to tariffs from the Trump Administration via Spaces. pic.twitter.com/rem0CKRp3p — ໊ (@BardisMedia) October 18, 2025

Cardi B, who campaigned for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, said critics fixated on a viral moment in Milwaukee — when her teleprompter malfunctioned and she called Trump "Shrump" — instead of addressing her message about policy consequences. "What I was saying is bigger than me saying Shrump. And now, you [mfs] don't have no food stamps — and Thanksgiving is next month," she said.

Her comments came as Congress grappled with the fallout from legislation passed this summer known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which tightened work requirements for SNAP recipients and cut an estimated $186 billion from the program, according to independent analyses. Advocates and some policy experts say the changes could strip benefits from roughly 2.4 million people — including veterans, older adults and rural residents — once new rules take effect.

SNAP relies on regular federal funding, and analysts warned this week that a partial federal government funding lapse could disrupt benefit distribution in November if lawmakers do not reach an agreement. Several states have already started notifying recipients about potential interruptions, prompting alarm among anti-hunger groups.

Cardi B tied the policy shifts to broader economic pressures, recounting a recent personal experience in which she said she was charged a $15,000 tariff on a furniture purchase from Italy. "These are the type of things that I was trying to warn y'all about that's gonna happen under the Trump administration," she said, arguing that rising costs and taxes affect people at all income levels.

Reactions to her comments were split online. Supporters lauded her for using her platform to draw attention to the looming crisis. "Why are people attacking her because she's speaking up for the people that need help?" one commenter wrote. Critics accused her of grandstanding and suggested she should help feed affected families directly. Some social media users also brought up a contrast between Cardi B and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, who recently posted a message thanking the president and has not publicly endorsed candidates.

Cardi B, as per Elle, has previously waged public fights over political and legal issues. In 2022, she openly criticized conservative commentator Candace Owens after their podcast discussion. Cardi B then demanded a public apology and pointed out legal inaccuracies about defamation. She also won a $1.25 million defamation award in a high-profile 2023 case against a blogger.

Anti-hunger organizations have urged Congress to avert disruptions to SNAP benefits and to reconsider punitive work requirements that experts say could disproportionately harm vulnerable populations, noting the emotional and financial strain families face as the holiday approaches.

Lawmakers remained divided, with Republicans defending the bill's work requirements as a way to promote employment and fiscal responsibility, while Democrats and advocacy groups argued the moves would push struggling families deeper into poverty.

As the debate intensifies, Cardi B's remarks have heightened public attention on SNAP and the potential human impact of policy decisions at a moment when many households are already stretched thin.