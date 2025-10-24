50 Cent Roasts Diddy After Alleged Prison 'Knife-to-Throat' Scare — Savage Reply Goes Viral

Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson drew widespread attention Thursday after mocking Sean "Diddy" Combs over a friend's claim that Combs briefly woke up in prison with a knife at his throat.

According to HotNewHipHop, he allegation was made by Charlucci Finney, a friend of Combs, in an interview published earlier this week. Finney said he learned Combs "woke up with a knife to his throat" while incarcerated, and suggested the episode may have been intended to intimidate Combs. "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed," Finney told the Daily Mail. "It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him."

Finney's account did not include independently verified details about where or when the alleged incident occurred. Combs, who is serving a prison sentence in connection with earlier-year convictions, has not publicly confirmed the claim.

Within hours of Finney's remarks becoming public, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a news report about the allegation to Instagram and wrote, "Is he snitching now," before adding, "They put a knife to is Neck and said South Side we out side. LOL." The post was later deleted, but had already been widely shared and mocked across social media platforms.

The exchange is the latest flare-up in a long-running public feud between the two music moguls. The rivalry has produced frequent social-media barbs from 50 Cent, who has a history of using humor and pointed commentary to troll rivals and public figures.

In another recent jab, 50 Cent, as per Billboard, criticized Combs after former President Donald Trump said he had asked Combs about a presidential pardon during a news interview. "Man you can't get no pardon running ya mouth like that," 50 Cent wrote in that post, which also generated extensive online reaction.

Social media users and music industry observers quickly circulated clips and screenshots of 50 Cent's post, with many praising the rapper for his bluntness. In contrast, others condemned the post as insensitive, given the severity of the alleged incident. Safety advocates cautioned against trivializing accounts of violence, noting that allegations of threats or assaults behind bars carry serious implications for inmates and staff alike.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. A spokesman for 50 Cent did not immediately reply to a query seeking clarification on the deleted post.

As on charges tied to his business dealings, he remains entitled to legal avenues for appeal. Prison safety and inmate protection have been topics of renewed attention in recent years as lawmakers and advocacy groups push for reforms and greater oversight.

The exchange between the two stars underscores how celebrity feuds increasingly play out in public and how quickly social media commentary can amplify reports — verified or not — of sensitive incidents.