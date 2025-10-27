Jamie Foxx Rages at Audience After GloRilla Hit by Object at His Halloween Bash

Jamie Foxx erupted in anger after an audience member allegedly threw an object at rapper GloRilla during her performance at his annual SKVLK Fest.

The Halloween-themed festival, organized by the 57-year-old actor and his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise, took place Friday at Foxx's Los Angeles home.

Video captured by fans shows Foxx grabbing a microphone and confronting the crowd. "Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free," he yelled.

"Y'all don't deserve this s—t, bro." The Oscar-winning actor appeared visibly upset, pacing the stage as he demanded to know who had disrupted the performance, People reported.

The crowd at SKVLK Fest was primarily made up of 14- to 22-year-olds, and Foxx didn't hold back in expressing his disappointment.

"You throw some s—t in my house, in my crib? It's not cool, bro," he said. At one point, he even wondered aloud if he should cancel the rest of the event, though the audience quickly booed the suggestion.

GloRilla, 26, also addressed the crowd in a heated moment captured by fans. "I don't care how young you is, you can get your ass beat," she said while continuing her performance of the hit song "TGIF."

Despite the disruption, she finished her set, keeping the energy alive for attendees.

Jamie Foxx goes off after someone threw a bottle at GloRilla at Halloween Party



(🎥: b.lytrece/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/AfFn28ZCMX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2025

Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter After SKVLK Fest Drama

Foxx did not mention the incident on social media but used the platform to praise his daughter and celebrate SKVLK Fest.

According to PageSix, posting a video of the event, Foxx wrote, "The energy is unmatched at the @skvlkfest courtesy of @anelisefoxx!!... and shout out to all the kids that came and turned up!!! This is how it should be every year!!!"

He also shared that the festival, which began when Anelise was 13, had grown into a full-scale event featuring artists such as Tyga and Leon Thomas.

The actor has faced similar situations before. Just ten months ago, Foxx was hit by a glass at his birthday dinner, requiring stitches.

At the time, a spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that law enforcement had been involved.

Despite the tense moment at SKVLK Fest, Foxx focused on celebrating the success of his daughter's event.

Fans were quick to praise both him and GloRilla for handling the situation with composure, while the incident served as a reminder of the challenges performers can face, even at private events.