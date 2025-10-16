Jamie Foxx's Alleged Glass Attack Case Dismissed Due to 'Lack of Evidence'

Actor Jamie Foxx will not see charges filed in the case involving an alleged glass attack during his birthday celebration last December.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has officially declined to move forward with the case, citing a lack of evidence.

Foxx, 56, was celebrating his birthday at the upscale Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills on December 13, 2024, when he was reportedly struck in the face by a heavy glass. The impact left him with a cut that required stitches.

Police responded to a call that night for a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

However, according to a statement later released by the Beverly Hills Police Department, the report of a deadly weapon was found to be "unfounded."

According to NBC, the department instead referred to the event as a "physical altercation between parties."

Nathan Hochman, the L.A. County District Attorney, reviewed the case after an investigation by the Beverly Hills Police.

Despite reports that a suspect had been identified, Hochman declined to file criminal charges, telling NBC4 LA that the case lacked the evidence needed to move forward.

The person who allegedly threw a drinking glass at Jamie Foxx inside a famous Beverly Hills restaurant will NOT face criminal charges.



Here's why 🔗 https://t.co/qBauSsuC9j pic.twitter.com/X2gzAzW0vl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2025

Jamie Foxx Confronts Diners Over Laser Joke

TMZ previously reported that tensions rose at the restaurant after someone at another table allegedly pointed a laser that projected an image of male genitals onto Foxx's table.

Foxx was dining with a large group, including his daughters, when he reportedly confronted the individuals responsible. It was during that exchange that a glass was allegedly thrown, striking him in the face.

Though police believed they had the person responsible, the case stalled due to the absence of solid proof, such as surveillance footage or reliable witness accounts.

Beverly Hills Police declined to comment further on the matter.

Following the incident, Foxx took to social media to share a message with fans. "The devil is a lie. Can't win here... thank you to everybody that pray and check on me... when your light is shining bright... they try to bring you darkness... but they don't know that you're built for it," he wrote.