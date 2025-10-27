David Harbour's Ex Alison Sudol Reacts to Lily Allen's New Album 'West End Girl' With Fiery Comment

Lily Allen's new album West End Girl is making waves for its raw lyrics and emotional honesty — and even David Harbour's ex, Alison Sudol, has shown support.

Earlier this month, Allen shared a series of promotional photos on Instagram with the caption, "West End Girl 24.10.25."

Among the flood of reactions, Sudol, who dated Harbour before his marriage to Allen, left a fiery string of flame emojis in the comments, seemingly cheering Allen on.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote Sudol.

Sudol and Harbour were first linked in early 2018 and shared a brief but affectionate relationship before splitting in 2019.

Just a year later, Harbour tied the knot with Allen in a Las Vegas ceremony.

The pair's romance, once celebrated for its charm, ended in 2024 — an experience that reportedly inspired much of West End Girl.

The 14-track album, released Friday, dives into heartbreak, betrayal, and self-discovery. Many fans believe several of the lyrics reference Allen's marriage to the "Stranger Things" actor, suggesting infidelity within what she calls an "open" relationship.

In the song "Dallas Major," Allen hints at a partner who "went astray" despite an arrangement meant to maintain honesty and discretion, PageSix reported.

Another track, "P–sy Palace," describes the discovery of hidden items — including adult toys and condoms — that allude to a "double life."

Lily Allen on new album 'West End Girl' dealing with "deep-rooted issues with rejection and abandonment" after David Harbour divorce



-- Music, News | Omnihanded Entertainmet News: https://t.co/8BGAzPvaDl. pic.twitter.com/FbTdRHFk1C — Julio Marchi © Speaks Out (@MrMarchi) October 24, 2025

'Madeline' Song Shows Lily Allen's Emotional Struggle

One of the album's most talked-about songs, "Tennis," has Allen confronting her partner over suspicious messages with a woman named "Madeline."

According to US Magazine, she sings, "If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous / You won't play with me and who's Madeline?" The following track, "Madeline," continues that story, as Allen lyrically addresses the woman involved and wrestles with feelings of betrayal and confusion.

While some listeners took "Madeline" as a direct reference to a real person, Allen later clarified in an interview with The Times of London that the name represents a blend of experiences and emotions, not a single individual.

"I just feel we're living in really interesting times — how we define intimacy and monogamy is changing," she said.

In the same profile, Allen reflected on how relationships have evolved in the age of dating apps, saying that modern love often feels more disposable.

She also admitted the album was born from "real things" that happened in her life, adding that it was painful to lose someone she once called "her person."