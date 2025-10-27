The Chainsmokers sure know how to throw a party — maybe a little too well. Their Hollywood Hills bash for the release of their new EP "Breathe" got so loud that police showed up to shut it down.

TMZ told the outlet that Drew Taggart and Alex Pall hosted the private celebration Friday night at a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills.

The star-studded guest list included Corey Gamble, Zack Bia, Carmella Rose, and Mike Majlak, among others.

The event was filled with flashing lights, wild costumes, and signature cocktails inspired by the dreamy, electronic feel of "Breathe."

Guests were greeted by a one-of-a-kind DJ booth and psychedelic art installations that matched the mood of the new record.

Taggart and Pall, known for their high-energy performances, took turns behind the decks throughout the night, keeping the music going with a back-to-back set alongside DJ duo Twinsick.

The Chainsmokers threw a wild release party in the Hollywood Hills for their new EP “Breathe” — but it got so out of hand, police shut it down.Packed house, booming music, and a guest list that spilled into the street. #fypシ #EntertainmentNews #breakingnews‌ pic.twitter.com/eFTi6yoWSj — Jill Winter (@JillWinterMusic) October 26, 2025

Chainsmokers Throw Costume-Filled 'Breathe' Celebration

Adding to the excitement, the Chainsmokers also performed live versions of their new songs with "Breathe" collaborators Anna Sofia and Beau Nox, ET said.

The atmosphere was electric, with crowds dancing nonstop as fog machines and lasers lit up the hillside property.

But it wasn't just the music that got people talking — the costumes were a spectacle of their own.

Attendees went all-out with Halloween-ready looks, including zombie nuns, medieval knights, and even someone dressed as a wild Sasquatch.

The creative outfits quickly became one of the night's biggest highlights, turning the release party into a full-blown costume rave.

As the night went on, the energy — and volume — only grew. Neighbors reportedly began complaining about the noise, prompting local police to arrive at the scene.

Officers eventually shut down the event, marking what fans are already calling a "classic Chainsmokers ending."

While the police intervention may have ended the night early, it didn't stop attendees from calling the event one of the duo's most unforgettable parties yet.