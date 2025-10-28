Britney Spears' Calm Demeanor at Red O Restaurant Contradicts Reports of Drunken Night Out, Manager Says

Despite​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ news reports that her night was chaotic and she was heavily drinking, Britney Spears looked calm and in control to restaurant staff during her recent evening outing at the Red O restaurant in Westlake, California.

A manager from the restaurant who came up to serve the pop star directly told Us Weekly that the popstar was very sober-looking and in control of herself during the whole ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌visit.

Last​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wednesday, Spears, 43, was spotted having dinner with a female friend, and later, a video appeared showing her car losing control while she was driving home. The clip drew public worries and the police have been checking her driving ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌situation.

Reports had claimed that Spears acted erratically at the restaurant, knocking over glasses and making strange toasts before leaving. But Oliver Wynn, general manager of Red O's Westlake location, disputed those descriptions.

"She was super chill and really nice," Wynn said, adding that Spears "just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left." He emphasized that she was "not intoxicated" and didn't order any alcohol, though a fan bought her a single glass of wine.

Wynn said Spears spent less than an hour at the restaurant and was friendly with fans who approached her. "Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time," he told Us Weekly. "I was impressed at how nice she actually was."

According to Wynn, Spears' behavior was typical of any relaxed dinner guest. "I've worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I've never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was," he said.

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ per the law enforcement sources that spoke with Rob Shuter's Substack, it was recorded that Spears was changing lanes in a very erratic manner and suddenly went into a bike path.

The video, which is being assessed by the police, is said to capture her doing a very loud U-turn and showing her efforts to enter her gated community, which lasted for almost 30 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌minutes.

"This isn't the first time," one law enforcement insider told the outlet. "We've been aware of Britney's driving behavior for months."

Witnesses at the scene said Spears appeared upset after dinner. Authorities confirmed that no charges have been filed but that the incident remains "under active review."

"There's a real concern she's spiraling again," one source said. "People close to her are terrified something awful could happen."

They really tried to make it seem like Britney was drinking or smoking something in the car when in reality she was just eating chocolate… pic.twitter.com/r4oNWeJieK — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) October 25, 2025

Family Concerns and Public Reaction

Spears' family members are said to be alarmed by her recent behavior and have reportedly discussed how to intervene, according to Daily Mail. "There's a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she's showing right now that she's making bad choices," one insider told the outlet. "It's terrifying."

The singer appeared to address the driving footage indirectly on Instagram over the weekend, posting an image of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck hugging, along with the caption, "If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me."