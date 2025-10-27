Britney Spears in Chaos: Family 'Terrified' as Pop Star Seen Swerving Wildly — Calls Grow for New Conservatorship

Britney Spears' family is said to be "terrified" that the pop superstar is "losing control" after fresh footage emerged of her careering recklessly across lanes as she drove home from a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California, last week.

Spears was caught on camera exiting the Red-O restaurant by Page Six despite individuals surrounding her seemingly telling her not to drive. The "Toxic" songstress's black convertible BMW was also caught crossing the center median, turning into a bike lane, and taking an abrupt U-turn with screeching tires.

"There's a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she's showing right now that she's making bad choices," a source told the outlet.

The insider added, "It's terrifying. So there's a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself."

The Daily Mail also said Spears' family has gone into "crisis talks" after concerns that her recent behavior mirrors the instability she demonstrated leading up to her 2007 meltdown, which resulted in the loss of custody of two sons with Kevin Federline. Relatives have apparently said she may need a second conservatorship — although that is still a contentious idea.

"The last time that Jamie stepped in to protect his daughter, he became public enemy number one," the source went on. "People said he was trying to grab her money, which is not true. So the question is whether anyone should step in to help her, and deal with the backlash."

Spears' 13-year conservatorship, in part overseen by her father Jamie Spears, was terminated in 2021 amidst international outrage and the explosion of the #FreeBritney movement. The legal setup had strictly regulated her finances, career, and personal choices.

Spears has also dominated headlines in recent weeks over allegations made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline in his book "You Thought You Knew," where he claimed Spears had smoked cocaine while breastfeeding and wished ill on the couple's children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Reacting to the claims, Spears' representative informed Page Six, "He and others are profiting off her. Sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids ... and their well-being during this sensationalism."

The pop singer also used Instagram to reminisce about her earlier tribulations, saying, "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent... I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive."