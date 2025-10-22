Britney Spears' Once-Vocal Supporters Distance Themselves from New 'Save Britney' Push Backed by Kevin Federline

Britney Spears' former supporters say they are done rallying behind the singer, despite calls from her ex-husband Kevin Federline to relaunch the #FreeBritney movement as a new "Save Britney" campaign.

According to The New York Post, Pilar Vigneaux, who once served as the movement's communications director, said the group is finished. "The heads of the movement don't meet anymore, we don't talk anymore," she told the outlet. "We were so burned out."

The movement became a major factor for the change of the situation which led to the end of the Spears' conservatorship, which had been controlled by her father Jamie Spears for 13 years.

The campaign, which had the support of Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Christina Aguilera among others, finished when the court formally brought the conservatorship to an end in 2021.

Federline Pushes 'Save Britney' Amid New Concerns

In his new memoir You Thought You Knew, Federline urges the movement to return with a new focus. "All those people who put so much effort into [#FreeBritney] should now put the same energy into the 'Save Britney' movement," he writes. "Because this is no longer about freedom. It's about survival."

His comments follow a series of Spears' social media posts that have worried fans, including erratic videos and messages where she claimed she suffered "brain damage" and described a traumatic experience related to her conservatorship.

Vigneaux said that while the movement succeeded in ending the court order, its members fractured afterward. Some believed Spears was fully free, while others, like Vigneaux, suspected lingering control.

"The movement broke because half of the [leaders] thought she was really free and the other half thought she was not," she explained.

She also questioned the "care plan" established when the conservatorship ended, claiming much of it was redacted. "The care plan didn't have an end date and the people in charge of the care plan are in charge [of Spears]," she told The Post.

Vigneaux said that although she believes Spears' mental state may appear unstable, she doubts the singer is completely independent.

"If I was 100% sure that she was 100% free, I could tell you, 'Yes, she's unstable.' But I honestly don't think she's free," she said.

"People who were not in the [#FreeBritney] movement think she's unstable — that has always been the goal of the conservatorship."

Federline Claims #FreeBritney Did 'More Harm Than Good'

In his book, Federline also reflects on the original movement's impact. "I tried to understand where they were coming from but I could never fully get behind it," he writes.

"There were too many conspiracy theories, too many wild misunderstandings." He argues that what began as advocacy devolved into what he calls "fandom's mob mentality."

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, was thrust into public scrutiny alongside her during her mental health struggles in 2008, when she was placed under a psychiatric hold.

Spears later described the conservatorship as "abusive," saying she was forced to take medication and prevented from having more children.

Federline's Memoir Reveals Prenup and Child Support Details

In excerpts obtained by Radar Online, Federline also opens up about the financial side of his marriage to Spears, including details of their prenuptial agreement. He says the agreement was "a pretty standard one" and insists money wasn't his focus.

"When we got married, I didn't give a s**t about money or any of that legal stuff," he writes. "I wasn't trying to make demands or secure some big payday if things went south."

Federline recalls being "head over heels" for Spears and convinced their marriage would last. His lawyer, he says, warned him that "things could change," but Federline dismissed it, believing they were "meant for each other."

After their 2007 split, Federline says he received $20,000 a month in child support and another $20,000 in alimony for half the duration of their marriage. He argues the payments did not go as far as people assumed.

"Raising two young boys in Los Angeles, while maintaining the security and stability they needed, came with a price tag that would make anyone's head spin," he writes, adding that their lifestyle cost "well over $40,000 a month."

Federline insists he continued to work during that time. "Contrary to the tabloid headlines, I wasn't some bum just sitting around waiting for a check," he writes. "I was out there hustling, grinding, investing." He claims his earnings ranged from $300,000 to more than $500,000 a year.

In response to his claims, Spears reportedly called Federline's behavior "hurtful and exhausting" and accused him of "gaslighting her," per The NY Times.