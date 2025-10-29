Selena Gomez's Comments On Rare Beauty Models Leave One In Tears, Calling Them 'Embarrassing And Cruel': Report

Selena Gomez is facing backlash from several women who have modeled for her makeup brand Rare Beauty, after she claimed during a recent public appearance that the company doesn't "use real models."

The 33-year-old singer and actress made the remark at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on October 15 in Washington, D.C., while praising her brand's commitment to showing "real" beauty.

The statement, though meant to highlight authenticity, hit a nerve with people who have worked on Rare Beauty campaigns and felt dismissed by her words.

Model Says Comments Were 'Degrading'

One of Rare Beauty's longtime models, who spoke to The U.S. Sun on condition of anonymity, said she broke down when she saw Gomez's comments circulating online.

"I actually cried when I heard Selena's comments," she said. "I was already having a bad day and was feeling really sensitive and emotional."

She explained that she has modeled for Rare since 2024 and once saw the brand as a positive space. But the video changed that.

"It hit me at the worst time because now I'm like, what am I even doing? To be told by the founder of the company that I'm not a real model? It's degrading and embarrassing," she said.

The model added that the clip quickly spread among people she knew. "The number of family and friends who sent me that clip after was mortifying," she said, adding that she hasn't met Gomez and doesn't plan to.

"I hope in the future she chooses her words more wisely and remembers how much influence she has."

She admitted she might still take future Rare Beauty jobs if offered a major campaign but said her view of the company has changed.

"Would I want to work for a company again that discards what I do for a living? Ideally not," she said. "I'd like to work for brands that see me and believe in me. I thought Rare was that. But I was wrong."

The remarks spread quickly on social media, with one Rare Beauty model reposting the video and writing, "Well this is awkward... She called me chopped oh lord!"

Brand Image At Risk

“We don’t use models. We use people that I have felt they can be your best friend," @rarebeauty founder @selenagomez said onstage at the #FortuneMPW Summit. https://t.co/3g9Rw79g8o pic.twitter.com/RFfw4WfWsK — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) October 22, 2025

Rare Beauty launched in 2020 with a focus on mental health and body acceptance. Since then, it has used hundreds of models of different backgrounds in global campaigns.

At the Fortune event, Gomez told attendees she wanted to "double down" on showing natural beauty, adding, "We don't use models. We use people who I have felt they can be your best friend. I want something real."