Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's $300K Montecito Wedding with Snoop Dogg Afterparty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot this weekend in a private ceremony that has transformed Montecito into a secure wedding zone.

The pair, who announced their engagement in December 2024, have reportedly spent $300,000 on security for the three-day event and locked down every detail to keep paparazzi and drones at bay, according to the Daily Mail.

The wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place on a private estate in Montecito, with the entire property covered by tents and heavily patrolled. Even caterers are said to have been kept in the dark until the last minute. "They will be preparing food elsewhere then bring it in last minute," one insider told the publication, noting that all deliveries are on a coordinated schedule.

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, a go-to for the Kardashians, is reportedly overseeing the celebration and is the only person outside of Gomez and Blanco who knows the exact address.

Guests are required to surrender their phones at the entrance as part of our strict privacy policy.

Guest List, Lodging, and Snoop Dogg Afterparty

Roughly 300 guests are expected to attend, with many staying at El Encanto, a luxury resort offering rooms at $ 1,000 per night that has been fully booked for the weekend.

The list includes Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift, who may attend solo with fiancé Travis Kelce tied up with NFL duties, and her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Meryl Streep was originally expected to attend but told Gomez she would not be able to make it, the Daily Mail's insider said.

The party will continue after the vows with an afterparty hosted by Snoop Dogg, who worked with Blanco and BTS on the 2022 single "Bad Decisions."

A Wedding With Personal Touches

According to Prestige, the wedding is designed to feel "intimate, grounded, and entirely their own."

Instead of a traditional multi-tier cake, the couple will serve a smaller personal cake to freeze.

Gomez's grandmother is reportedly preparing her signature biscuits and gravy as part of the menu, while a Hora will honor Blanco's Jewish heritage. Seating arrangements will mix friends, family, and collaborators by energy rather than status, creating what one source described as a "space that feels like an extension of their lives," Prestige said.

Even the bachelorette and bachelor parties reflected that balance. The singer shared her celebration on Instagram, featuring a Cabo trip that included boat days, a beach dinner, and "S+B" merch for her inner circle. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Blanco's Vegas weekend at the Wynn was low-key, featuring fine dining, spa time, and time spent with close friends.

The couple first came together for the hit "Same Old Love," and later collaborated on the 2019 single "I Can't Get Enough." They had been dating secretly for six months before deciding to make their relationship public in late 2023. Last year, the music producer proposed to the former Disney Channel star.