Selena Gomez's Billion-Dollar Net Worth Poses Financial Risks in Benny Blanco Marriage, Expert Says

Selena Gomez's marriage to Benny Blanco has sparked conversation about wealth, balance, and power dynamics between couples whose financial realities are worlds apart.

According to Bloomberg, the singer and beauty mogul's fortune is estimated at $1.3 billion, driven largely by Rare Beauty's global success. Blanco, 37, is worth about $50 million through his hit-making career as a producer and entrepreneur, per Celebrity Net Worth.

While both are financially independent, experts told the Daily Mail a wealth gap this large creates unique risks that money alone cannot fix.

Financial adviser Bobbi Rebell says marriage connects financial decision-making whether the partners are billionaires or not. She explains that "higher net worth can also mean higher stakes if questionable choices are made."

Rebell notes that prenuptial agreements and ongoing financial planning become essential when fortunes differ so sharply.

Power, Respect, and Financial Independence

Rebell cautions against assuming that Gomez's larger net worth gives her total control.

Blanco, she says, "has built his own multimillion-dollar career," producing tracks for artists like Rihanna and Katy Perry while also founding two record labels and investing in real estate.

His independent success helps balance potential power imbalances in their relationship.

Matchmaker Sandra Myers says wealth gaps only become problems when couples fail to communicate.

She has seen "billionaire-to-millionaire marriages" succeed by maintaining separate finances and mutual respect. Without those boundaries, she warns, money can become "a weapon," used to dominate rather than build trust.

Myers adds that financial differences between Gomez and Blanco likely play little role in their daily lives, as both have established careers and value systems.

Evolving Ideas of Masculinity and Success

Relationship expert Dr. Wendy Walsh views the couple as part of a broader cultural shift.

She says men like Blanco, and Travis Kelce, whose partner Taylor Swift holds an even greater fortune, show that successful men no longer define their worth by income.

"Both guys are publicly adoring of their wives and their biggest cheerleaders," Walsh said. "These guys are great role models for the changes in men that are becoming more common."

Couples therapist Thomas Westenholz adds that "imbalance can quietly breed resentment" when partners don't talk openly about money and intimacy. He believes Blanco's financial independence helps prevent that. "Benny's career and investments mean he's not financially dependent on Selena," he said, which keeps self-worth separate from net worth.

Experts agree that even ultra-wealthy couples argue over values, whether it's how to spend on luxury or where to direct charitable giving. A $250,000 car may seem extravagant to one and meaningful to another. Those differences, they say, can exist at any income level.

The key, according to Myers, is mutual trust. When that foundation is in place, "both parties will feel respected and heard, regardless of whether there is a prenup or not."