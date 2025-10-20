Selena Gomez Preaches Kindness After Seemingly Responding to Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Comments

Selena Gomez has seemingly responded to recent comments made by Hailey Bieber about the comparisons between their beauty brands — and she's asking fans to be kind.

On Friday, October 17, the Rare Beauty founder shared a now-deleted Instagram Story that many believe addressed Bieber's recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

In her post, Gomez wrote, "Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence."

Though Gomez didn't mention Bieber directly, the timing and tone of the post sparked strong reactions online.

According to Billboard, she followed the statement with a more positive message, adding, "All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop."

This came shortly after Hailey Bieber, founder of Rhode Beauty, discussed her brand's growth and the constant comparisons with others — particularly Gomez's Rare Beauty — during an interview.

"It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that," Bieber said. "When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that."

🚨Selena Gomez seemingly responds to Hailey Bieber’s WSJ Interview with a savage IG post (that's now deleted):



“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire… pic.twitter.com/C8yxEEpIY1 — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) October 18, 2025

Selena Gomez Promotes Positivity

Bieber also emphasized that she doesn't view others in the beauty space as competition, stating, "I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by."

Gomez, who recently married music producer Benny Blanco, didn't expand further on the situation.

Instead, she posted behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming music video and a cozy date night with her husband.

This isn't the first time the two have been linked in the public eye. Selena Gomez once dated Justin Bieber before he tied the knot with Hailey in 2018, US Magazine reported.

For years, fans have speculated about tension between the women — something both have publicly denied.

In March 2023, Gomez defended Hailey on Instagram after learning she had received death threats.

At the time, Gomez made it clear that the situation didn't reflect her values or what she believed in.

"No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey echoed the same message in her own post, saying the negativity was "extremely harmful" and urging people to stop the online division.