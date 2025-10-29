Young Bleed's Family Slams False Death Rumors as Rapper Battles for Life in ICU

Baton Rouge rapper Young Bleed is fighting for his life in an intensive care unit, and his family is urging fans to ignore false reports claiming he has passed away.

The 47-year-old hip-hop artist, born Glenn Clifton Jr., recently suffered a major medical emergency, leaving supporters and social media buzzing with concern.

Young Bleed's sister, Tedra, took to Facebook to clarify the situation. "HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POSTS," she wrote.

She added that the family is receiving "a tremendous amount of calls" and asked the public to hold off on messages to allow them privacy during this difficult time.

Master P, the hip-hop mogul and longtime collaborator of Young Bleed, confirmed the rapper's serious condition, TMZ reported. On Instagram, he pleaded with fans to keep Young Bleed in their prayers.

The news comes just days after the rapper energized fans with a performance of his hit track "How Ya Do That" at ComplexCon, showcasing the charisma that made him a standout in Southern rap.

Young Bleed is still alive and fighting in ICU, per his younger sister Tedra. pic.twitter.com/L3dpoeP0nT — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 28, 2025

Young Bleed Hospitalized After Brain Aneurysm

Sources close to the family told AllHipHop that Young Bleed suffered a brain aneurysm on Saturday, October 25, coinciding with the No Limit-Cash Money Verzuz event in Las Vegas.

While further medical details remain private, the rap community has begun sharing messages of support online.

Young Bleed first gained national attention through collaborations with Master P's Concentration Camp collective.

His breakout single "How You Do That" helped propel his 1998 debut album, My Balls & My Word, to No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts.

Known for his distinct Southern drawl and street-level storytelling, Young Bleed became a voice for Baton Rouge, reflecting the city's struggles and culture in his lyrics.

Throughout his career, Young Bleed has released at least nine solo studio albums, as well as collaborative projects and mixtapes.

Notable releases include "Rise Thru da Ranks from Earner Tugh Capo," "Once Upon a Time in Amedica," "Preserved," "Livin'," and independent projects under his own Trap Door Entertainment imprint.