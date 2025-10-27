Inside the Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's date after making public their relationship

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their relationship public as they celebrated the pop star's 41st birthday in Paris on Saturday, October 25.

The couple attended a cabaret show at the famed Crazy Horse venue, exiting hand-in-hand, signaling their first Instagram-official appearance together.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Perry in a low-cut red dress, while Trudeau, 53, wore a black blazer paired with matching pants and a T-shirt.

Paparazzi captured the pair leaving the venue, with one person presenting Perry a red rose as a birthday gesture. Their outing marked the first time the couple openly appeared together in public.

Rumors about their romance first surfaced in July when Perry, recently separated from fiancé Orlando Bloom, dined with Trudeau at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, ENews reported.

Two days later, the former prime minister attended Perry's Lifetimes tour concert in the city.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," an insider told People.

"She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada. There is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

This pairing is so “5th season of a tv show and the writers ran out of ideas” coded https://t.co/0ZJ07LDnYB — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 26, 2025

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Had 'Instant Spark'



According to PageSix, the couple's romance appeared to heat up earlier this month during a yacht outing off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Photographs showed the pair sharing a passionate kiss and hugging closely, with Trudeau even cradling Perry's bottom.

Perry, known for hits like "Firework" and "Dark Horse," has a daughter, Daisy Dove, with Bloom, while Trudeau shares three children with estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Despite the public outing, neither Perry nor Trudeau has directly commented on their relationship.

Orlando Bloom responded lightly to a satirical post about him dating former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leaving three clapping emojis on the Instagram post.

He later confirmed that he is "doing great" and focused on raising Daisy Dove, stating, "It's nothing but love."

The couple seems to share a strong connection, with insiders noting an "instant spark" when they first met in July.