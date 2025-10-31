Michael Jackson's Family Want Biopic To Premiere At O2 Arena Where He Planned 50-Show Comeback

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ family of Michael Jackson wants to present his new biopic debut at the O2 Arena in London, which was supposed to be the venue of his "This Is It" residency.

The King of Pop died in June 2009, just two and a half weeks before the kickoff of a series of 50 shows that had been sold out at the venue for his comeback.

Sources told The Sun that the family sees a premiere at the O2 as a way to honor Jackson's original plans. Universal Studios is reportedly in discussions with Cineworld at the arena to arrange a VIP launch for the film, which would include celebrities and Jackson family members.

Biopic Details and Premiere Plans

The two-part, $155 million production stars Jackson's nephew Jafaar as the singer and is slated to premiere in April 2026, though the exact location has not been finalized.

The film will depict Jackson's career and personal life, including his response to the 1993 child sexual abuse allegations, according to producer Graham King, who described the project as "an inside look at the most prolific artist who ever lived," featuring "elements of drama, intrigue and emotional states."

The cast also includes Miles Teller, Kat Graham, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, and Derek Luke.

Fans transformed the O2 into an impromptu memorial on July 13, 2009, the date Jackson's shows were scheduled to begin.

Paris Jackson Distances Herself from Film

Jackson's daughter, Paris, 27, has publicly disavowed the biopic, criticizing it for inaccuracies. She refuted claims that she supported the project after Colman Domingo, who portrays her grandfather Joe Jackson, suggested to People that she had been involved.

In an Instagram statement, per The Guardian, Paris said she reviewed an early draft and offered feedback on elements she found misleading, but producers did not address her concerns. "I wasn't heard. I f***** off. That's it," she wrote.

She added that the film appeals to a portion of her father's fan base that prefers a romanticized version of his life.

Paris emphasized her distance from the project: "The thing about these biopics is it's Hollywood. It's fantasy land — it's not real, but it's sold to you as real, and a lot of sugar-coated...narrative is being controlled. There's a lot of inaccuracy and there's a lot of just full-blown lies."

Despite her disapproval, the Jackson family continues to support the film and its planned premiere at the O2.