Michael Jackson's Alleged Victim Claims Estate Tried to Silence Him After $44M Dispute

Michael Jackson's alleged victim, Frank Cascio, has accused the singer's estate of trying to silence him and his family after a contentious financial dispute.

The claims come months after the estate accused Cascio of attempting a $44 million extortion.

Cascio, who, along with four family members, received a settlement from the Jackson estate over alleged childhood sexual abuse, responded to the estate's petition in court on October 6.

He argued that the estate's actions were not made in "good faith" and were intended to avoid accountability, US Magazine reported.

"[The executors] seek to weaponize an unlawful agreement to silence victims of childhood sexual abuse, smear and discredit [Cascio and his family members], and preserve Michael Jackson's carefully protected legacy and the Estate's reputational and financial interests," Cascio's filing stated.

Cascio's attorney, Mark Geragos, emphasized that the settlement signed before his representation is unenforceable.

"California has made clear that confidentiality and nondisclosure provisions designed to conceal sexual abuse are illegal and against public policy," he wrote.

Geragos said the estate rushed a "life rights" agreement to prevent the family from speaking publicly about their experiences, claiming it misrepresented the settlement's true nature.

Cascio Claims Decades of Abuse by Michael Jackson

The lawyer detailed how Cascio and his family were subjected to decades of abuse and manipulation by Jackson, including psychological conditioning that left them feeling obligated to remain silent.

"This deliberate emotional manipulation was designed to secure each family member's loyalty and ensure their silence," the filing read.

The effects, Geragos added, continued into adulthood, making the Cascios vulnerable to the estate's settlement tactics.

The legal conflict escalated after the 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland," when Cascio and his family first shared experiences of alleged abuse with one another.

The estate allegedly orchestrated a confidential settlement to control the narrative and prevent the release of damaging allegations, according to the filing.

According to Yahoo, Executors John Branca and John McClain previously accused Cascio of attempting a $213 million extortion scheme.

They claimed that Cascio had publicly defended Jackson for decades, including in his 2011 book "My Friend Michael: An Ordinary Friendship with an Extraordinary Man."

After the estate's confidential 2020 settlement, the executors allege that Cascio demanded hundreds of millions more, threatening to make public accusations against Jackson if his demands were not met.