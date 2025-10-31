D4vd Home Probe Reveals 'Disturbing' Items Including Farm Tools and Pills as Tesla Evidence Mounts

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a search of the Los Angeles residence of D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, detectives found quite a few strange and disturbing things.

This is related to their investigation concerning the tragic death of a teenage girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing since April 2024.

Her body, which was in a state of very advanced ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌decomposition, was in the front trunk of a Tesla that is registered to the singer.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ nine days, detectives from the LAPD conducted a search of Burke's $4.1 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.

Authorities have acknowledged that a number of goods were taken, but they have not specified what those were.

To​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ find out if Rivas had been at the home, the property owner Mladen Trifunovic, brought in a private investigator Steve Fischer. According to the report, Fischer went through security footage, talked to neighbors and looked over the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌property.

Fischer told the Daily Mail that investigators discovered items "you'd more likely find on a farm" than in a Los Angeles mansion.

Some were still in shipping packaging. Investigators also recovered prescription pain medication and drug paraphernalia. Fischer described certain items as "sadistic" and potentially usable to harm someone.

Fischer said he found belongings belonging to several men and women in guest rooms and bathrooms, but none appeared to belong to Rivas. He also said a neighbor reported seeing Rivas once sitting on the front curb, seemingly waiting to be let inside.

Tesla Evidence and Timeline

🚨🚨#UPDATE #JUSTICE4CELESTE

Video allegedly shows d4vd making heart signs to Celeste at a show… reports now say he was hiding her while she was missing. pic.twitter.com/llEfddAfQ3 — JRP (@JoshRPosts) September 24, 2025

The Tesla in which Rivas was found was last seen being moved on July 29, according to Fischer. He said surveillance footage shows the driver clearly, but he did not name the person. Burke was in Los Angeles that day and later left for San Francisco to perform on his Withered World Tour.

Fischer said Burke had a close inner circle of two to four people living in the home.

After the investigation became public, Fischer said, the group unfollowed each other on social media and deleted posts. Multiple people appear to have had access to the Tesla.

Burke​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ left the mansion shortly after the police raid. Additionally, he has partially canceled his tour and has kept silent. There has been no announcement of suspects by the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌police.

According to the News Nation, Rivas had a troubled home life. Records obtained by the News Nation show deputies were called to her Lake Elsinore home 11 times before she disappeared and 22 times afterward.

Video and social media suggest she was in contact with Burke before her disappearance.

Burke's current location is unknown. Public records show he transferred two properties near Houston, Texas, into his mother's name.