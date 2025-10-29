Lil Durk Accused: Confidential Witness Says Rapper Hired Hitmen to Kill Quando Rondo + 6 Others After King Von's Death

Federal court documents allege that rapper Lil Durk hired hitmen to kill Atlanta-based rapper Quando Rondo and six other people in retaliation for the 2020 death of King Von, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors and obtained Tuesday.

The filings, which were first circulated by media outlets and referenced in a DJ Akademiks post, say a confidential witness identified as CW‑1 told investigators that Durk — whose legal name is Durk Banks — placed monetary bounties for the murders while he was embroiled in long-running disputes with rival groups. The affidavit states CW‑1 "knew that defendant Banks placed other monetary bounties for the murder of people with whom defendant Banks was feuding, including six other individuals," and lists evidence that prosecutors say corroborates CW‑1's account of Banks' involvement in the slaying of S.R., identified in court papers as the victim in the 2022 Los Angeles gas station shooting.

As per Daily Mail, Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, was present during the 2022 shooting in suburban Los Angeles that left his cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, dead. Court documents note Rondo was not injured in that incident. Prosecutors allege the suspected plot to target Rondo involved people who traveled from Chicago to Los Angeles with orders to carry out a killing.

Durk, 33, has been jailed on charges brought in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to the indictment, and his attorneys have filed motions seeking to dismiss or narrow the charges.

In filings earlier this month, HotNewHipHop reported that defense attorney Drew Findling argued the indictment lacks sufficient detail about when, where, how and to whom Durk allegedly gave directions, saying the defense needs "operative facts" to prepare.

"The Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts 'at the direction of' Mr. Banks — flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so — it fails to give any specifics," Findling wrote. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."

Prosecutors maintain their case is supported by physical evidence and cooperating witnesses, including CW‑1, whose statements and supporting materials are cited in the affidavit. The specific nature of the corroborating evidence was not fully detailed in the summary provided to the media.

Durk's trial is expected to begin in January 2026, court records show. Pretrial proceedings are continuing as the defense presses its bid for more detailed discovery and potential dismissal.

Representatives for Durk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to elaborate on evidence beyond what is included in the public filings.

The case marks one of several high-profile federal prosecutions that have drawn attention to alleged retaliatory violence within hip-hop communities and longstanding disputes between Chicago and other cities. Attorneys for the defense and prosecutors are scheduled for further hearings in the coming months as parties prepare for trial.