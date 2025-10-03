D4vd's Manager Shuts Down Rumors in Wake of Teen Death Investigation

Josh Marshall, the manager of rising music artist D4vd, is speaking out after the tragic discovery of a missing teen's body in a car linked to the singer.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was found dead on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Since then, rumors have circulated online suggesting that Marshall was contacted by the teen's family before her death. He is now pushing back against those claims.

"I never received any emails," Marshall wrote on TikTok, addressing the allegations. "I had zero knowledge of anything and I don't live in California."

He confirmed the comment to Los Angeles Magazine and added that he mostly works remotely and rarely interacts directly with his clients.

"My job doesn't require me to have much interaction with any of my clients, including David," Marshall explained. "There are many others that work with him day to day, not me."

Speculation began after a private investigator said Rivas Hernandez's family emailed Marshall in early 2024 to report her missing and suspected she was with D4vd.

According to People, the teen reportedly returned home the day after that email. However, Marshall firmly denied ever receiving such a message.

"This news is tragic for so many and for her family," he said. "I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon. Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged."

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains extremely graphic descriptions of the murder & dismemberment of a child.



No Charges Yet in Teen Death Linked to D4vd

Rivas Hernandez was last reported missing in April 2024. Police now believe she had been dead for several weeks before her body was found, possibly since she was 14 years old.

"The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks," LAPD officials said, adding that her cause of death is still unknown, ENews reported.

Authorities have not charged D4vd with any crime and say the investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for the singer said he is "fully cooperating with authorities." His tour was canceled shortly after the discovery.

Marshall, who is also a father, said he is spending time with his family while they process the news.

"In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy," he wrote.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined how Rivas Hernandez died. Police say there's no confirmed criminal link beyond the concealment of her body at this time.