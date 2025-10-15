d4vd's Former Landlord Launches Private Probe While LAPD Keeps Tight-Lipped Amid Celeste Rivas' Mysterious Death

Weeks since the unfortunate find of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas' body in the trunk of singer D4vd's repossessed Tesla, there are fresh updates, but the questions remain unsolved.

As reported by TMZ, the Los Angeles homeowner who leased his house out to D4vd has now enlisted the services of a private investigator to help gather more information about the incident.

The owner, Mladen Trifunovic, explained to media sources that the investigation was only in its initial stages.

In a short release, he stated, "Our private investigator's work is still ongoing, and I don't have any findings to share at this time. It's still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD's investigation and the memory of the victim."

According to HotNewHiphop, Trifunovic said he has heard nothing from police authorities since the teen's body was found, leading him to take matters into his own hands to find out more.

Police confirmed that the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is still in charge of the case. An LAPD spokesman said, "This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available to share with the public, it will be released by Media Relations Division. If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division or LA Crime Stoppers."

The sad case hit the headlines last week when police confirmed that D4vd, popular for his song "Here With Me," was not involved in the ongoing probe. Officials asserted that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office remains to be determined as to the cause or manner of death.

"The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body," authorities said. "RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

The extent of any supposed relationship between Rivas and D4vd is unknown.

While the police continue their work, both the public and Rivas's family are still looking for closure in a case that has stunned the fans and the Los Angeles music scene.