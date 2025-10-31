Sia's Estranged Husband Fails to Gain Custody of Son Following Bitter Divorce Clash

Sia's estranged husband, Dan Bernad, has been denied sole custody of their 19-month-old son, Somersault "Summi," after a contentious legal battle in Los Angeles County.

The judge ruled Wednesday that the couple would continue under their existing custody agreement, citing insufficient evidence for an emergency order.

"The court finds that sufficient exigency for the requested emergency relief has not been shown at this time," the court documents read.

"The parties entered into a stipulated legal custody and interim physical custody arrangement on August 1, 2025. Most of the facts asserted in Respondent's RFO were known at that time."

Bernad, an oncologist, had filed for sole custody on Monday, claiming that Sia, 49, posed a "serious and immediate danger" to their son due to alleged substance abuse, PageSix reported.

He described himself as the "only safe and reliable parent" and requested that Sia undergo regular drug testing, while his visits with Summi would be limited and professionally monitored.

Bernad also alleged that the "Chandelier" singer deliberately concealed a recent two-week hospitalization after testing positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines.

He argued that Sia did not take a primary caregiving role and relied on a rotating team of nannies while maintaining control from a distance.

Sia, however, pushed back against these claims, calling them an "attempt to weaponize" her sobriety.

#Exclusive 🚨 Sia wins the battle in the nasty custody war with her estranged husband Daniel Bernad. https://t.co/GOXWOhkuy1 pic.twitter.com/AJ5LcgBcQf — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2025

Sia Claims Sobriety Key in Custody Dispute

In court, she testified that she has maintained sobriety for six months, undergoing regular testing and receiving guidance from a sober companion.

She further emphasized that Summi has always been in her primary care and custody, and that Bernad's visitation has always been limited and monitored due to ongoing—but now closed—investigations by the LAPD and the Department of Children and Family Services.

"To date, every request by Dan for additional custodial time has been directly tied to financial gain rather than a genuine effort to foster a meaningful parental relationship with Summi," Sia wrote in her filing.

According to People, Bernad sought $77,245 in monthly child support along with full coverage of medical and childcare costs.

She also noted that she has already provided him with $300,000 since their separation in March.

Sia and Bernad, who married in 2023 and separated shortly thereafter, have remained in a highly publicized and acrimonious divorce process.

Sia has maintained full custody of Summi since filing for divorce in March, and the court's ruling reinforces her primary parental role while allowing limited, monitored visitation for Bernad.