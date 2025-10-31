Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers Found Dead in Florida Bathroom at 48

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died at the age of 48 after being found unresponsive in a bathroom at his Florida home.

According to reports from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department, Rivers was discovered face down by a woman identified as Keely, who immediately called 911 and attempted CPR before emergency responders arrived.

Authorities said Rivers appeared to have fallen in the bathroom and suffered a cut above his eye.

Deputies noted that his upper body showed signs consistent with a possible pulmonary embolism, though his official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue continued CPR upon arrival, but later pronounced him dead at the scene.

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Keely was heard panicking as she tried to revive Rivers.

She told dispatchers she found him "in a pool of blood" and followed their CPR instructions until help arrived. The call ended when deputies reached the home and took over the rescue efforts.

Investigators learned from Keely that Rivers had undergone a liver transplant in 2018 after years of battling liver disease linked to heavy drinking.

She said he was taking multiple medications related to his liver condition and sometimes smoked marijuana or drank alcohol.

Sam Rivers, founding bassist of Limp Bizkit, has passed away at the age of 48 pic.twitter.com/UbxClPXN9K — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) October 19, 2025

Fans Mourn Limp Bizkit's Sam Rivers

Officials classified the incident as an attended death, meaning Rivers had been under medical care for a serious health condition.

While toxicology and autopsy results are still pending, early observations suggest that his health problems may have played a role in his passing.

Rivers, one of the founding members of Limp Bizkit, helped form the band in 1994 alongside Fred Durst and John Otto.

His bass lines became a key part of the group's sound, driving hits like "Break Stuff," "My Way," and "Behind Blue Eyes."

The band rose to fame in the late 1990s, earning multiple Grammy nominations and chart-topping albums, including Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

In a heartfelt tribute, the band released a statement saying, "Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound."

They described him as a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of human" whose spirit would live on through his music, DailyMail reported.

Rivers rejoined Limp Bizkit in 2018 after his liver transplant, performing until his health once again began to decline.

Fans and fellow musicians around the world have since flooded social media with messages honoring his life, talent, and lasting influence on rock music.