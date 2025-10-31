Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers Found Face Down In Pool of Blood, 911 Caller Heard Screaming For Help

Limp​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers was discovered unresponsive at his Florida residence, according to a 911 call; he was lying face down in a pool of blood.

A female caller named Keely, who was identified, informed the emergency services that she had just gotten to the house when she found Rivers lying on the bathroom ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌floor.

She told the operator, per TMZ, he was "face first in a pile of blood" and screamed, "He's dying! He's dying! Please, I need to flip him over!" as first responders gave instructions on performing CPR.

Keely said she already knew how to perform CPR and began compressions while keeping the line open. The call ended when a deputy arrived at the scene.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ an incident report that was reviewed by TMZ, it is stated that the deputies noted that Rivers was blue from the neck up but appeared to be flushed from the waist down, which is why they were considering the possibility of a pulmonary embolism.

They also found a minor wound above his eye, which indicates that he may have ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fallen.

Video I took of Sam Rivers just a few months ago. RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/MB2RMnYGLp — Cory | Thalion (@ThalionFTW) October 19, 2025

Medical History And Possible Health Factors

The woman who discovered Rivers told deputies he had undergone a liver transplant in 2017 following years of liver disease caused by heavy drinking.

She said he had been taking multiple medications for his liver and other related conditions, smoked marijuana regularly, and occasionally drank alcohol.

Rivers spoke openly about his health struggles in the 2020 book "Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From The Lives Of Metal Legends)" by Jon Wiederhorn. He said he left Limp Bizkit in 2015 because his health had deteriorated from "excessive drinking." After a liver transplant, he rejoined the band in 2018.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed to the outlet that crews responded to a "nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest" at Rivers' address.

The sheriff's office said the case was considered an "attended death," meaning he was under ongoing medical care for a serious condition.

Limp Bizkit announced Rivers' death in an emotional social media post, calling him "our brother, our heartbeat."

The band's statement read, "Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player, he was pure magic. His presence was unforgettable and his heart enormous."

No official cause of death has been released.