Drake's Savage Post Targets Shohei Ohtani After Blue Jays Crush Dodgers in Game 5

Drake is in full celebratory mode after the Toronto Blue Jays dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night, giving Toronto a 3-2 series lead.

The rap superstar didn't hold back, taking to Instagram to poke fun at Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

"ONE MORE!!!!!!!" Drake captioned an Instagram Story featuring a photo of Ohtani lying on the field with a baseball glove and bats, Billboard reported.

He also shared a snap of Ohtani being struck out by Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage, adding, "Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol."

The posts quickly went viral, adding a playful edge to the high-stakes series.

Yesavage delivered a historic performance, striking out 12 batters over seven innings—a World Series record for a rookie.

His effort helped the Blue Jays take control after a tough 18-inning loss in Game 3, during which Ohtani had dazzled by reaching base nine times.

Since then, Ohtani has struggled at the plate, going 0-for-7 with a walk in the last two games.

Drake took to Instagram to share pictures of Trey Yesavage striking out Shohei Ohtani and an old picture of Ohtani modeling.



“Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol”



“ONE MORE!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/s8wBkJLgHs — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 30, 2025

Drake Celebrates Blue Jays' Success

Toronto's offense was explosive from the start of Game 5. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each homered on the first three pitches, putting the Dodgers on the back foot immediately.

The team has outscored Los Angeles 12-3 over the last two games combined, reclaiming home-field advantage as the series shifts back to Toronto.

Drake, a longtime supporter of Toronto sports, has been a prominent figure throughout the series.

According to BleacherReport, he attended Game 1 at Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays' 11-4 win and celebrated his birthday in the stands.

On Wednesday, he was spotted courtside at a Toronto Raptors game with his son, Adonis, sharing playful moments with Kevin Durant despite the Raptors' 139-121 loss to the Houston Rockets.

With the Blue Jays on the brink of their first World Series title since 1993, all eyes will be on Rogers Centre for Game 6.

Joe Carter's iconic walk-off home run that clinched the 1993 championship remains a historic moment in Toronto sports, and Drake is expected to be in the crowd to witness another potentially unforgettable night.