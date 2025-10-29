Missouri Man Sues Drake, Claims Rapper Promoted 'Unlawful' Gambling Site Stake.us

Rapper Drake is facing a class-action lawsuit in Missouri, with plaintiff Justin Killham accusing the superstar, livestreamer Adin Ross, and online casino Stake.us of promoting an "unlawful gambling platform" and misleading consumers.

The 34-page complaint, filed Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court, claims the defendants received "unjust enrichment" through allegedly deceptive marketing practices.

According to the lawsuit, Drake and Ross actively encouraged users to play on Stake.us while portraying it as a "harmless" social casino.

In reality, Killham alleges, the platform is "highly addictive" and facilitates real-money gambling, RollingStone reported.

"Stake's deceptive trade practices have inflicted severe harm on the vulnerable in Missouri, and especially on individuals prone to gambling addiction and younger consumers targeted through Stake's 'free play' marketing," the filing states.

The complaint highlights Stake.us's dual-currency system, which combines virtual "gold coins" with "Stake Cash."

While gold coins are marketed as non-redeemable, Stake Cash can be wagered on casino games and exchanged for US dollars at a 1:1 rate.

BREAKING: Canadian rapper Drake and online influencer Adin Ross have been sued along with sweepstakes casino website https://t.co/ZWPLa9WGvN for promoting illegal online gambling in Missouri. The class action seeks to hold Drake and Ross liable for class members' gambling losses. pic.twitter.com/YILRTAWloM — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 27, 2025

Read more: Drake Sparks Buzz About Kim Kardashian Romance With New Italy Pics

Drake's Instagram Sparks Stake.us Lawsuit

The lawsuit describes this setup as a loophole allowing the platform to bypass state gambling laws while exposing users to real financial risk.

Stake.us, launched by billionaires Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani in 2017, is presented as a "social casino" for US players, but Killham says it's a clear path to real-money gambling.

According to Forbes, the suit also accuses Drake and Ross of marketing the site to teenagers and other vulnerable groups while gambling with "house money" supplied by Stake.

"When Ross and Drake purport to gamble online with Stake.com, they often do not do so with their own money despite telling the public in Missouri and elsewhere the opposite," the filing states.

The lawsuit alleges that Drake, who has 142 million Instagram followers, has promoted Stake.us multiple times in recent days, including a video showing a $1 million balance on his account.

Killham claims he personally lost money due to these "wrongful trade practices" and seeks relief under Missouri law for deceptive, fraudulent, and unfair business practices.

Representatives for Drake, Ross, and Stake.us did not immediately respond to requests for comment.