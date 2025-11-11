Adin Ross Says Drake Revived Kendrick Lamar's Career Amid Heated Livestream Rant

During a heated livestream this weekend, Twitch star Adin Ross sparked controversy by declaring that Drake singlehandedly revived Kendrick Lamar's career.

The streamer, known for his outspoken takes on hip-hop, criticized Lamar's music while praising Drake's support for other artists.

"Listen to this... 2021 plus, Drake's killing him," Ross said, referring to the years after Lamar's 2021 album, Billboard said.

"If it's 2010 plus, Drake's killing him. Kendrick's catalog is horrible, and y'all know I'm not capping. It's f—ing ass! Nobody listened to Mr. Morale. GNX—Drake saved his miraculous career because he f—ing... 'Wow, the beef.' Who gives a sh–?"

Ross revisited the 2024 feud between the two rap icons, arguing that the rivalry was a turning point for Lamar. He went on to criticize Lamar for his perceived lack of collaboration with other artists.

"Kendrick is a–. He does nothing for any other rappers. Doesn't do verses. He does nothing! He does nothing for rap," Ross continued. "Drake, you need a verse: 'Here you go, guys!'"

Adin Ross GOES OFF on Kendrick Lamar and claims Drake saved his career.

Streamer Shows Off $330K Maybach Gifted by Drake

The streamer also hyped Drake's upcoming album Iceman, saying the rapper's dedication to supporting his peers sets him apart in the industry.

"That's why rap is dead. Because Drake on Iceman, I know for a fact, Drake's not giving no bum-ass, no backbone rappers verses. And that's it! It's called loyalty," Ross said.

Ross has long been a vocal Drake fan and has frequently shown his support on livestreams.

According to Complex, earlier this month, he shared that Drake had given him a $330,000 Maybach as a gift, expressing a close bond with the rapper and referring to him as like a brother.

"I f— with him, bro. There's no loyalty left in the world for people like him in the entertainment industry, and I love him. And I'm loyal to him," Ross stated.

The livestream rant comes amid ongoing legal challenges, as Ross and Drake are facing a class-action lawsuit over their promotion of the online casino Stake, accused of glamorizing gambling to millions of young fans.

Fans quickly reacted to Ross's comments online, with some praising his loyalty to Drake while others criticized him for dismissing Lamar's contributions to rap.