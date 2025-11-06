Ed Sheeran Cheers UK Music Education Reforms Boosting Creativity in Schools

Ed Sheeran is celebrating the UK government's decision to introduce new reforms to music education, marking the first major curriculum update in more than a decade.

The changes follow an open letter from Sheeran and his charitable organization, the Ed Sheeran Foundation, which urged officials to strengthen support for the arts in schools.

In a post shared on Nov. 5, Sheeran said the new National Curriculum reflects several "key points" from his appeal, including the removal of outdated systems that made studying music harder for students.

"This involves diversifying the music genres taught in schools and removing outdated systems that stop kids from studying music and the arts as part of their school day," Sheeran wrote.

He expressed that the new initiatives aim to inspire young people and open doors for them to pursue music education.

According to RollingStone, the reform includes eliminating the English Baccalaureate program, which focused on core academic subjects but excluded the arts.

The decision comes after years of criticism from teachers, parents, and artists who argued that creative subjects were being sidelined.

The government's review highlighted "revitalizing arts subjects" as a major priority, ensuring a broader and more balanced education for students across the country.

Ed Sheeran speaks out after government act on his push to improve music education in UK schools: "A step in the right direction"



-- Music, News | Omnihanded Entertainmet News: https://t.co/sM8uiBRJBW. pic.twitter.com/FMxjCTZWD3 — Julio Marchi © Speaks Out (@MrMarchi) November 5, 2025

Ed Sheeran Applauded by Prime Minister

Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended Sheeran for his efforts, describing the singer's message as impactful.

In his response letter, Starmer also confirmed that the government plans to prioritize creativity within the national curriculum.

"We are revitalizing arts education, strengthening music and drama, and launching a new National Center for Arts and Music Education to support teachers and raise standards," Starmer said.

"Learning music at school made a huge difference to my life. We will make sure every child has access to those experiences so that creativity isn't a privilege, but a right."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson also acknowledged Sheeran's role in shaping the reform. "Our creative industries are a source of national pride," she said.

Phillipson echoed Sheeran's sentiment, emphasizing that maintaining global leadership requires strengthening the educational foundation in schools, NME reported.

Sheeran, who launched his foundation earlier this year, said his goal has always been to make quality music education accessible for every child.

Sheeran reflected on his early years, sharing that his passion for music began in school thanks to the support and guidance of his music teacher.

He credited that encouragement as a key reason he pursued a career in music.

"Music gave me confidence and has been vital for my mental health. There's still more to do to support our music teachers, but this is a step in the right direction."